The Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market is expected to grow by $ 13.04 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the gifts novelty and souvenirs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization,the growing culture of gifting, and increase in in-bound international tourism propelling the sales of gift items.

The gifts novelty and souvenirs market analysis includes the distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.



The gifts novelty and souvenirs market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Souvenirs and novelty items

• Seasonal decorations

• Greeting cards

• Other gift items



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand for personalized gift products as one of the prime reasons driving the gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for non-seasonal gifts and increased offering of specialized merchandise will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gifts novelty and souvenirs market covers the following areas:

• Gifts novelty and souvenirs market sizing

• Gifts novelty and souvenirs market forecast

• Gifts novelty and souvenirs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gifts novelty and souvenirs market vendors that include American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc. Also, the gifts novelty and souvenirs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

