Food Inclusions Market size is projected to reach USD 18.7 billion by 2027

Chicago, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The food inclusions market size is estimated to be valued at USD 13.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period in terms of value. The growth in the food inclusions market is attributed to functional properties of food inclusions—along with enhanced product appeal; clean label, non-GMO, and allergen-free inclusions; and taste trends and responsive development of new flavor profiles offering new avenues for growth.

Furthermore, due to the increased demand for mindful indulgence in convenience food, there is a rising demand for food inclusions. For instance, in the US, it is observed that bakery products account for 2.1% of the GDP of the country, as there is a high demand for bakery products among consumers.



India market is the fastest growing in the Asia Pacific region for food inclusions. This growth is attributed to a shift in consumer trends & preferences toward a wide range of food products, along with increasing global connectivity in terms of food culture. With a large base of consumers influenced by Western diets and a willingness to try innovative product offerings (variety in terms of flavor and ingredients & associated products with benefits in terms of both health and indulgence), the market in India presents significant growth opportunities for food inclusions in the region.



Based on application, the cereals products, snacks & bars segment is projected to dominate the food inclusions market in the forecasted period. Food inclusions, with their ability to enhance organoleptic properties and nutritional profile, are ideal ingredients for addition in cereal products, snacks & bars, as they enhance product appeal. Consequently, inclusions are significantly consumed for use in products in this category, as their content has become the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) and core factor of product marketing.



Among various form, nuts are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Nut flavors are widely used in snacks, bakeries, seasonings, dairy, ready meals, marinades and coatings, sauces, pastries, cereals, and confectionery. High in protein and fiber—and brimming with great taste and texture—nuts are a great addition to plant-based blends that help create successful meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, nutrient-dense snacking, nutrient-dense beverages, and beyond.



Among various types, the fruits & nuts segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The significant growth of fruit & nut inclusions can be attributed to consumer demand for fruit & nut ingredients as well as their flavor popularity and perceived health aspects associated with their content.



