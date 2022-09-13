The Global Night Vision Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 2.63 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Night Vision Devices Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767885/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the night vision devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased applications in military operations, the adoption of thermal imaging technology for controlling fire accidents, and improvements in design.

The night vision devices market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The night vision devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Night vision goggles

• Night vision cameras

• Night vision scopes

• Others



By Application

• Military

• Civil



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the application of sensor fusion technology as one of the prime reasons driving the night vision devices market growth during the next few years. Also, usage in paranormal investigations and an increase in military expenditure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the night vision devices market covers the following areas:

• Night vision devices market sizing

• Night vision devices market forecast

• Night vision devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading night vision devices market vendors that include American Technologies Network Corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Intevac Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Luna Optics Inc., Meopta optika s.r.o, N Vision Optics LLC, Newcon International Ltd, Night Vision Devices Inc., Safran SA, SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., TAK Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Vista Outdoor Inc. Also, the night vision devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

