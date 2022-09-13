The Global Industrial Safety Integrated Components Market is expected to grow by $ 2535.49 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Safety Integrated Components Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03747072/?utm_source=GNW

49 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial safety integrated components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid globalization of industries, growing investments in smart factories, and rising developments and strategic alliances by vendors.

The industrial safety integrated components market analysis includes end-user, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The industrial safety integrated components market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Energy and Power

• Automotive

• Oil and Gas

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Others



By Product

• Safety relays and sensors

• Transmitter

• Safety PLC

• Safety switch

• Others



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth of the HVDC market as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial safety integrated components market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for smart industries and rising demand from brazil, Russia, India, china, and south Africa (BRICS) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial safety integrated components market covers the following areas:

• Industrial safety integrated components market sizing

• Industrial safety integrated components market forecast

• Industrial safety integrated components market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial safety integrated components market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Balluff GmbH, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., EUCHNER GmbH + Co. KG, Halma Plc, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, K. A. Schmersal Holding GmbH, and Co. KG, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the industrial safety integrated components market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

