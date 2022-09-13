Probiotics Supplements Market Booming Demand Accelerate to Exponential Growth will reach $ 73.9 Billion by Forecast 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Probiotics Supplements Market.

The Global Probiotics Supplements Market size was valued at USD 58.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029.

Probiotics are live bacteria or yeasts that occur naturally in the body. There are both good and bad bacteria in the human body. When a person becomes infected, more bad bacteria enter the body, causing the body system to malfunction. Good bacteria help to eliminate excess bad bacteria, restoring balance. Probiotic supplements help to increase the number of beneficial bacteria in the body.

When consumed in sufficient quantities, probiotics have beneficial effects on the human body, such as improved gut health and decreased intestinal inflammation. Probiotics are important in preventive healthcare because they strengthen the immune system, which helps to keep diseases at bay. As a result, an increase in preventive healthcare awareness is expected to benefit overall market growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/probiotics-supplement-market/inquiry

Recent Developments

In September 2020, Danisco launched the latest series of cultures and probiotic formulations for China. This series would enable faster fermentation and higher probiotic counts while maintaining quality and taste for consumers.

In December 2020, Danone launched a probiotic product for preventing lactation mastitis in breastfeeding mothers. It is sold exclusively in China.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 73.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 to2021 Forecast period 2022 to 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, display, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil Key companies profiled NOW Foods, Nature's Bounty Co., Danone, NutriFlair, Nestle, Sorvita Nutra Products, LLC, Pure Healthland, SEROVERA, Number One Nutrition.

Probiotics Supplement Market Trends and Drivers



Concerns about the health of family members have increased the use of probiotic capsules.

The growing influence of the internet on end-user purchasing behavior, innovations and marketing strategies, and rising demand for vaginal and pregnancy health are among the major drivers driving the probiotics supplement market. Furthermore, growing consumer health concerns are one of the major trends driving industry growth. Probiotics are more effective for conditions such as cholesterol, allergies, digestive disorders, weight management, vaginal health, and immune response, which has increased consumer and patient preference.

Furthermore, the on-the-go convenience factor, connected and educated consumers, the influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, retail incentives, and personalization factors are expected to raise consumer concern and precautionary methods, increasing the preference and intake of appropriate probiotic supplements.

Growing scope of application is widening the growth opportunities for manufacturers and vendors

Currently, probiotics are only used to treat a few health issues. However, as research and development activities expand, the scope of probiotics application is expected to broaden during the forecast period. Furthermore, with rising consumer awareness about the health benefits, OTC pharmaceuticals probiotics may replace other pharmaceutical agents in the coming years, and the market is expected to grow at an exponential rate. Furthermore, the increasing product launches of advanced and new flavored probiotic products, as well as the growing popularity of OTC pharmaceutical probiotic products, are expected to broaden the scope of growth opportunities for manufacturers and vendors.

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:



https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/probiotics-supplement-market

Regional Scope of Probiotics Supplements Market

Europe dominated the global market for probiotic dietary supplements, with around one-third of the market share. The presence of major industry manufacturers and their focus on product innovation, as well as strong consumer awareness of probiotics usage, are expected to play a key role in the market's rapid growth. Due to its high population growth, rapid urbanization, and increased awareness about the nutritional benefits of dietary supplements, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing probiotic supplement market.

Top Leading Players

NOW Foods Nature's Bounty Co. Danone NutriFlair Nestle (SWX: NESN) Sorvita Nutra Products LLC Pure Healthland SEROVERA Number One Nutrition Danisco



Key Segments of Probiotics Supplements Market

Probiotics Supplements Market by Type, 2019 to 2028, (In USD Million)

Tablets

Capsules

Others



Probiotics Supplements Market by Application, 2019 to 2028, (In USD Million)

Supermarkets

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.



Explore More Trending Health Care Research Reports

Bodybuilding Supplements Market

Over the next forecast years the Bodybuilding Supplements market will register a 9.12% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 25.13 Billion by 2029.

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/bodybuilding-supplements-market

Intra Aortic Counterpulsation Device Market

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/intra-aortic-counterpulsation-device-market

The intra-aortic balloon pump is a medical device that aids the heart in pumping more blood to the body parts when it is unable to do so. & The pump is made up of a thin, flexible tube known as a catheter. The balloon is hooked to one end of the catheter, while the other end is connected to a computer console. When the heart beats, this console features a mechanism that inflates and deflates the balloon at the appropriate times. The rising prevalence of cardiac defects, the ageing population, and a variety of technological breakthroughs and improvements in these pumps are all contributing to the global market's growth over the forecast period.