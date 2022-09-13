The Global UAV Market is expected to grow by $ 32.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UAV Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588373/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the UAV market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies, low-cost alternative to fighter jets, and the emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems.

The UAV market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The UAV market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Defense and homeland

• Commercial and civil



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of alternate propulsion technologies for UAV as one of the prime reasons driving the UAV market growth during the next few years. Also, preference for composite-based landing gear design and use of ai for autonomous UAVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the UAV market covers the following areas:

• Uav market sizing

• Uav market forecast

• Uav market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UAV market vendors that include AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Draganfly Inc, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd., ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd., General Atomics, Intel Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. Also, the UAV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

