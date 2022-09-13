The Global Caustic Soda Market is expected to grow by 18469.89 Thousand t during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Caustic Soda Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588280/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the caustic soda market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from alumina industry, increasing pulp and paper production, and rising applications for caustic soda in end-user industries.

The caustic soda market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The caustic soda market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Organic chemical products

• Soaps, detergents, and textiles

• Paper and pulp

• Aluminum

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing production capacity of caustic soda as one of the prime reasons driving the caustic soda market growth during the next few years. Also, phasing out of mercury cell process and adoption of sustainable manufacturing processes and vertical integration by vendors in the chlor-alkali industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the caustic soda market covers the following areas:

• Caustic soda market sizing

• Caustic soda market forecast

• Caustic soda market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading caustic soda market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Braskem SA, Covestro AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., Genesis Energy LP, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Superior Plus Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Tosoh Corp, and Westlake Corp. Also, the caustic soda market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

