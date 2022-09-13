Microbot Medical to Review Recent Progress During H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

HINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), announced that Harel Gadot, Chairman, President and CEO, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in NYC. Mr. Gadot will provide an overview of the Company and recent progress, including the commencement of the GLP pre-clinical trial, on Tuesday, September 13th at 2:30 pm ET.



The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed via the ‘Investors’ section, under ‘Presentation + Resources’ of the Company’s website at www.microbotmedical.com .

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, market conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, including LIBERTY and SCS, the outcome of its studies to evaluate LIBERTY, SCS and other existing and future technologies, any failure or inability to recruit physicians and clinicians to serve as primary investigators to conduct the SCS’s early feasibility study which could adversely affect or delay such study, uncertainty in the results of pre-clinical and clinical trials or regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

