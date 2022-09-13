Lost Oak Winery's Shiraz Reserve Earns Double Gold at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

BURLESON, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lost Oak Winery, a family-owned and -operated winery in Burleson, Texas, recently won double gold for its Shiraz Reserve at the prestigious 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (SFCWC).

Since its inception in 2000, the SFCWC has become one of the world's most highly publicized and well-respected wine competitions, offering both large-scale and boutique wineries the opportunity to showcase their wines on a bigger stage.

In this year's competition, more than 5,700 wines from 1,100 wineries throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico were evaluated by 48 judges from the winemaking, education, hospitality and media industries.

Lost Oak's Shiraz Reserve was one of just a handful of Texas wines to receive the Double Gold Medal recognition. Double Gold indicates a unanimous decision by a panel of judges.

"Lost Oak continues to put Texas on the map as the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the country," said Roxanne Myers, President of Lost Oak Winery. "We were honored to have our Shiraz Reserve recognized during this year's competition, which is a testament to the dedication of the Lost Oak family and the strength of our Texas wine industry."

The award-winning Lost Oak Shiraz Reserve is 14% alcohol and a blend of three different harvests from 2016, 2017, and 2018 aged in American and French Oak. According to its tasting notes: "This wonderful Texas Shiraz has a rich ruby hue and supple legs that cling to the glass. The bouquet is a vibrant mix of ripe red berries and soft oak notes. This Shiraz finishes strong with flavors of mocha and caramel tempered with balanced tannins and a lingering mouthfeel."

Over the past 13 years, Lost Oak Winery has grown by 600% becoming a leader within the Texas wine industry. Having won hundreds of medals over the years, including 41 gold medals and seven double gold medals in the 2019 SFCWC, is a testament to the caliber of wine produced by this Lone Star knock-out.

"Texas is one of the hardest places to grow grapes, but with our passion and our mantra - 'Nothing is impossible if you believe in what you're doing' - we continue to make an impact with our wines," said Angela Chapman, Assistant Winemaker at Lost Oak Winery.

To purchase Lost Oak Winery's award-winning Shiraz and other wines, or to inquire about featuring Lost Oak Wine on a wine list, visit www.lostoakwinery.com.

About Lost Oak Winery

Inspired by founder Gene Estes' creativity and passion in the art of winemaking, Lost Oak Winery was founded in 2006 in Burleson, Texas. The family-operated, woman-owned winery specializes in French-inspired wines that are 100% Texas. Lost Oak has continued its lengthy legacy with awards for its leadership role in the dedication to and support and promotion of the Texas wine industry, including its longtime affiliation with the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association. To learn more, visit www.lostoakwinery.com.



