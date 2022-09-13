Carson Dunlop Introduces Certified Pre-Owned Homes

Toronto, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Dunlop, in partnership with Complete Protection, is proud to introduce the Certified Pre-Owned Homes program. This unique concept combines a home inspection along with a warranty, protecting homeowners through the first full year of ownership, and beyond.

Although a home is the largest financial and lifestyle investment most people will ever make, it is buyer beware. A Certified Pre-Owned Home from Carson Dunlop safeguards consumers and their purchase, for as long as they own the home. According to Consumer Reports1, 15% to 40% of new appliances will encounter problems within the first 5 years. Among the 10 major appliances covered in the warranty, the chances of having a problem each year are greater than 50%.

The home warranty covers several key elements of a home, including the furnace, air conditioner, water heater, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, refrigerator and clothes washer and dryer, as well as additional coverage available for plumbing, electrical and other systems.

Sellers can promote their property as a Certified Pre-Owned Home, setting it apart from other homes on the market. Buyers can also qualify their home as Certified Pre-Owned by engaging Carson Dunlop to perform their home inspection, and taking advantage of long term warranty protection.

Carson Dunlop founder and CEO, Alan Carson notes, “We have been looking for a way to protect our clients beyond the Home Inspection for a long time. I am delighted to partner with Complete Protection, who has won the Angie’s List Super Service award twice.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Carson Dunlop to help protect people through their entire homeownership journey.” says Jim Ingram, President of Complete Protection . “A strong home inspection and a meaningful home warranty provide real benefits for home buyers, sellers and owners.”

Learn more about the Carson Dunlop and Complete Protection’s Certified Pre-Owned Homes Program at: https://www.carsondunlop.com/inspection/cpoh/

1. https://www.consumerreports.org/appliances/why-appliance-reliability-matters/

About Carson Dunlop

Carson Dunlop is a leading North American provider of property inspection related services including residential and commercial inspections, franchising, report writing and business management software, inspection training and property data. Our related brands include Horizon, National Property Inspections (NPI), and Carson Dunlop. Through our divisions, we touch about 350,000 inspections a year across North America.

