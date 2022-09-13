PandoLogic to Unveil its New Research at This Week’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada

DENVER and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic , a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) and a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring solutions, today announced the release of a new report, Future Proof Your Talent Acquisition Strategy: The New Model for Talent Acquisition Leadership.



Created in collaboration with WorkTech, the research included a survey of over 1,000 talent leaders in companies with greater than 1,000 employees, and interviews with dozens of talent leaders and industry experts. The goal was to determine what changes to recruiting models and processes are most impactful and which technologies are imperative in the modern recruiting tech stack.

From this in-depth analysis, five themes emerged around talent acquisition priorities, which were: (1) volume, (2) velocity, (3) diversity, (4) veracity and (5) values. Each of these themes underscore the evolution of the discipline as well as the role of hiring managers. In addition, the report looks at what these changes mean for talent acquisition organizations and dives into the strategies and technologies that promote improved outcomes.

“This report offers a comprehensive look at both the current and future state of recruiting and talent acquisition technologies,” said George LaRocque, founder and Principal Analyst of WorkTech. “We learned that the signals have been there for decades and, in recognizing these, we were able to identify where hiring practices stand today and where they are immediately headed.”

Terry Baker, president and CEO of PandoLogic, commented, “Given the volatility and tightness of the labor market over the last few years, there has been significant speculation about the impact on recruiting. PandoLogic initiated this research to uncover what is happening and what it means for talent acquisition professionals and the solutions they currently rely on. What we found is that data-driven, intelligent technologies paired with contemporary strategies underpin recruiting success, making it possible for modern enterprises to navigate the current and future hiring conditions.”

LaRocque is set to present findings from the report at this week’s HR Technology Conference. His session, “When Right Now Collides with What’s Next: How Forward-Thinking Leaders are Transforming the Recruiting Role,” will take place on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. PT in Las Vegas, Nevada. Conference attendees are encouraged to visit Booth No. 5802 to see how PandLogic helps enhance the human side of hiring.

“Future Proof Your Talent Acquisition Strategy: The New Model for Talent Acquisition Leadership” is available now. Download a copy here.

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is the leading recruitment marketing and conversational AI platform in North America. Serving the world’s most recognizable brands, PandoLogic utilizes advanced AI technology to transform the future of recruiting. PandoLogic’s flagship product, pandoIQ, is an AI-enabled talent acquisition platform that empowers employers to reach the right candidates on the right sites for the right price. Making more than 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ automates and optimizes the complexities of job placements at scale and precision levels previously unattainable.

PandoLogic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit PandoLogic.com .

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.