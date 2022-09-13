The Global Secondary Tickets Market is expected to grow by $ 2.24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03471832/?utm_source=GNW

87% during the forecast period. Our report on the secondary tickets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of sports events, growth in online secondary ticketing platforms, and difficulty in obtaining refunds for primary tickets.

The secondary tickets market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The secondary tickets market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Sports events

• Concerts

• Performing arts

• Movies



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of dynamic pricing as one of the prime reasons driving the secondary tickets market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of blockchain for ticketing and increasing implementation of verified fan schemes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the secondary tickets market covers the following areas:

• Secondary tickets market sizing

• Secondary tickets market forecast

• Secondary tickets market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secondary tickets market vendors that include Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AXS Group LLC, Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo AG, Vivid Seats LLC, and Alliance Tickets. Also, the secondary tickets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



