Medicenna Announces Clinical Collaboration with Merck to evaluate MDNA11 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in ABILITY Trial

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) to evaluate MDNA11, Medicenna’s “beta-only” long-acting IL-2 super-agonist in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, in the ongoing Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study.



The ABILITY Study is a Phase 1/2 trial designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary efficacy of MDNA11 as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors. Under the terms of the clinical trial supply and collaboration agreement, Medicenna will sponsor the study and Merck will supply KEYTRUDA®. The two companies will establish a Joint Development Committee to optimally advance the study’s combination arm.

“Entering into this agreement with Merck provides us with an opportunity to work with the world’s leading immuno-oncology company,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. “Although we believe that MDNA11 has great potential as a single agent, combining it with KEYTRUDA® may significantly enhance therapeutic benefit in different types of cancer, potentially maximizing the value of MDNA11. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to explore MDNA11 in combination with KEYTRUDA®.”

“MDNA11 is designed to selectively expand CD8 T and NK cells, as well as increase PD-1 expression on immune cells. With strong preclinical data demonstrating promising activity with anti-PD-1, we look forward to the opportunity to evaluate the efficacy of MDNA11 in combination with KEYTRUDA® in various solid tumors,” added Dr. Merchant.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) binding without CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ program, (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

