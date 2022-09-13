By 2028, Global Lime Market Will Surpass $44.3 Billion at 2.4% CAGR Growth: Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Lime Market finds that the increasing steel business is accelerating market growth. In addition, an increase in the construction and mining industries and growth in demand from chemical & manufacturing industries are likely to augment the development of the Global Lime Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 38.5 Billion in 2021.



The Global Lime Market Size is forecast to reach USD 44.3 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.4% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Lime Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Quick Lime, Hydrated Lime), by Application (Agriculture, Building Material, Mining & Metallurgy, Water Treatment, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Download Free Sample PDF Report (including COVID-19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/lime-market-1811/request-sample

Key Highlights from Report:

The Quick Lime segment dominated the growth of the Lime Market in 2021 because of the significant demand from the steel industry. The separation of impurities in the form of slag is aided by using such products for manufacturing metals. Steel becomes less brittle as a result, and metal performs better. Hydrated ones are mostly used in waste incinerators, glass & cement factories, and coal fire plants' flue gas treatment or desulphurization processes.

The Mining & Metallurgy segment dominated the growth of the Lime Market in 2021. According to the International Organising Committee for the World Mining Congresses, mineral production has increased significantly in recent years worldwide. This is primarily due to increased demand for ferrous and non-ferrous metals from various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, shipping, and fabrication, among others, as Lime is primarily used to eliminate impurities during the manufacturing process of iron, steel, copper, alumina, gold, silver, and lead, among other metals.

Asia Pacific is predicted to mention the fastest growth of the Lime Market during the forecast period. China, where there is a very high concentration of industries, is credited for dominating the region. It is the top producer of several metal goods, including steel, aluminum, and gold. The focus on infrastructure development in the region by India and other Southeast Asian nations will also play a significant role in the market's rapid expansion.



List of Prominent Players in Lime Market:

Adelaide Brighton Limited

Boral Limited

Sibelco Australia Ltd

Omya Australia Pty Ltd.

Lime Group Australia

Wagners

Agricola Mining Pty Ltd.

Calcimo Lime & Fertilizers Pty Ltd

CARMEUSE

United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

Cheney Lime & Cement Company

Lhoist.

Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp.

Pete Lien & Sons Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company.

Graymont Limited.

Valley Minerals LLC.

Shanxi Jianqiang Active Lime Manufacturing Co.

Shandong Zhongxin Calcium Industry Co. Ltd.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increasing Steel Industry Worldwide to Drive the Market Growth

Lime Market provides advanced properties such as flexibility, good plasticity, resistance to moisture, low shrinkage, and so on, which raises its demand in various industries. The surge in the steel industry is driving the need for the Lime Market across the globe. Hydrated Lime Market has its use in providing steel products protection from corrosion and impurities in the form of a whitewash coating on steel products and neutralizing sulfuric acid in coke by-product plants. It is similar to a coating on the products that facilitates neutralizing the slag's acid. Hence, the growth in the steel industry is highly responsible for the Lime Market growth. Also, this product is used in the production of aluminium and magnesium. It has extensive applications in refining metal ores and non-ferrous metals such as gold, aluminium, and silver, among others. In addition, its escalating usage in the metallurgical application while producing steel propels the growth of the Lime Market.

Furthermore, the steel products demand has excellently increased in the past few years because of the rising determination of governments in regions like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa to construct a robust infrastructure and houses for the ever-increasing population base in these countries. Besides, Lime Market is broadly used in steel manufacturing as a flux to eliminate impurities such as phosphorus, sulfur, and silica. As a result, the growing demand for Lime Market in steel manufacturing is expected to drive the Lime Market in the coming years.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/lime-market-1811/0

Segment Analysis:

Product Type Quick Lime Hydrated Lime

Application Agriculture Building Material Mining & Metallurgy Water Treatment Other Applications

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





The report on Lime Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Browse Full Research Report Now: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/lime-market-1811

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Lime Market

Asia Pacific is dominating the Global Lime Market and will continue to dominate during the forecast period. China and India are major contributors for Lime Market in the Asia Pacific. This region's dominance can be attributable to China, where the concentration of industries is extremely higher. Moreover, it is the most important country that manufactures numerous metal products like steel, gold, and aluminum. Furthermore, the focus of India and Southeast Asian regions on infrastructure development will be a major reason following the high growth of the Lime Market industry in this region. Also, the rapidly rising construction industry, the environmental regulations in China, and the stringent regulations by the Chinese government concerning the emissions by power plants and wastewater treatment plants are driving the regional Lime Market expansion. Besides, the mounting investment by the Chinese government and by private firms in the construction and infrastructure industries is fuelling the demand for the product in the region.

Recent Developments:

July 2021: Finland-based Nordkalk, a manufacturer of limestone-based products, developed fossil-free Lime Market as part of SSAB's extensive research project in Finland. In this project, SSAB will likely work with industrial and research partners to explore different solutions and alternatives to make fossil-free steel.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Lime Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Quick Lime, Hydrated Lime), by Application (Agriculture, Building Material, Mining & Metallurgy, Water Treatment, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Lime Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Lime Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Product Type

• Quick Lime

• Hydrated Lime



• Application

• Agriculture

• Building Material

• Mining & Metallurgy

• Water Treatment

• Other Applications



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Adelaide Brighton Limited



• Boral Limited



• Sibelco Australia Ltd



• Omya Australia Pty Ltd.



• Lime Group Australia



• Wagners



• Agricola Mining Pty Ltd.



• Calcimo Lime & Fertilizers Pty Ltd



• CARMEUSE



• United States Lime & Minerals Inc.



• Cheney Lime & Cement Company



• Lhoist.



• Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp.



• Pete Lien & Sons Inc.



• Mississippi Lime Company.



• Graymont Limited.



• Valley Minerals LLC.



• Shanxi Jianqiang Active Lime Manufacturing Co.



• Shandong Zhongxin Calcium Industry Co. Ltd.



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Methanol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Other Feedstocks), by Derivatives (Gasoline, MTO/ MTP, Formaldehyde, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE), by Sub-Derivatives (Gasoline Additives, Olefins, UF/ PF Resins, VAM), by End User Industry (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Appliances), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Chromatography Reagents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Solvents, Buffers, Derivatization Reagents, Ion-Pair Reagents), by Separation Mechanism (Adsorption, Partition, Ion Exchange, Size Exclusion), by Application (Pharmaceutical testing, Biopharma-Biotech Applications, Cosmeceutical Applications, Environmental Testing), by End-User (GC Reagents, LC Reagents, Super Critical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) Reagents, TLC), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Medical Polymers Market by Product (Medical resins & fibers, Medical elastomers, Biodegradable plastics), by Application (Medical equipment & devices, Medical packaging, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Fumed Silica Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), by Application (Silicone Rubber, Plastics and Composites (Unsaturated Polyester Resin), Food and Beverages, Paints and Coatings (Including Inks)), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market by Source (Hemp, Marijuana), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by End-Use (Medical, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, Wellness), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Cannabis Market by Product Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Others), by Application (Medical, Recreational), by Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-dominant, Balanced THC & CBD), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: