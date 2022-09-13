Global Nuclear Bombs and Missiles Market 2022: Arms Race Amongst Global Superpowers to Present Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Bombs and Missiles Market By Type, By Range, By Status: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report titled, 'Nuclear Bombs and Missiles Market,' the nuclear bombs and missiles market was valued at $72.64 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $126.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of growth, followed by Europe, North America and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global nuclear bombs and missiles market share in 2020, whereas China is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.



The nuclear bombs and missiles industry holds great potential in the near future to change the scenario of global dominance and cross-border conflicts. Though nuclear weapons are not considered as a primary line of defense and first reaction weapons, they hold utmost importance during political conflicts and negotiations. Nations having nuclear capacities are releasing policies, allowing them to use nuclear weapons as they feel the need in case of disputes. Such establishments will give notable growth to the nuclear bombs and missiles market.



In addition, the nuclear bombs and missiles market is highly regulated by investment offered by government bodies, research organizations, corporate conglomerates, and think tanks. Think tanks are research and analytical bodies that demonstrate future needs and reasons to have nuclear arsenals. These think tanks often receive funding from several sources to continue their research work. The advisory boards of these think tanks often constitute former CXOs and top management members of companies manufacturing nuclear weapons. Twelve think tanks across the globe have disclosed funding of5.5 million to10.2 million in 2020 from corporate giants who are manufacturing nuclear weapons.



Factors such as the rise in geopolitical conflicts and increase in defense budget allocation toward nuclear expenditure, are expected to support the nuclear bombs and missiles market growth. For instance, the U.S. allocated 5.7% of the total defense budget toward nuclear weapon spending in 2021, which is expected to rise to 8.0% of the total defense spending in 2030.

The nuclear arms acquisition race by superpowers such as the U.S. and Russia to accelerate business opportunism within the coming years. In 2021, the U.S. and Russia had 5,550 and 6,255 nuclear warheads and are expected to reach 6,380 and 6,734 by 2030 respectively.

The expenditure by major companies such as Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Airbus, and Boeing, toward research, development, management, conducting exhibitions and seminars to conduct importance and feasibility of nuclear weapons will encourage nations to increase their budget allocation. In 2021, the lobbyists engaged in conducting seminars, exhibitions, and business meetings along with think tanks responsible for future planning and management received around120 million from corporate bodies and defense organizations, supporting business potential over the coming years.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Aircraft Bomber and Land based missiles

ICBM

SLBM

Other

By Range

Less than 1000km

1000km-5000km

and5000km

By Status

Active

Reserve And Retired

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

Russia

France

U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Pakistan

North Korea

LAMEA

Israel

Key Market Players

Airbus Group

ArianeGroup SAS

BAE Systems

brahmos aerospace

Lockheed Martin Corporation

mbda

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

THE BOEING COMPANY

