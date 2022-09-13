Global Anti-Drone Market Report 2022: Development of Versatile and Scalable Anti-Drone Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone Market by Technology (Electronic, Laser, and Kinetic Systems), Application (Detection, Detection and Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anti-drone market is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2022 to USD 3.8 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Increased adoption of counter drones for remote sensing

Aerial remote sensing protects critical infrastructures such as military bases, government buildings, airports, and banks and ensures homeland security. Anti-drone systems offer prompt, efficient, and reliable services to security departments of different countries as they need to be ready to respond to any incident promptly and require quick and relevant information. The use of an anti-drone system is a cost-effective option as it saves person hours, ensures public safety, and carries out investigations. With the increased need for security at commercial venues, such as airports, and public venues, such as stadiums, arenas, and data centers, the demand for counter-drones is rising.

Anti-drone market to have large market share for military & defense vertical in 2021.

The penetration of anti-drone systems is high in the military & defense sector due to the increasing need for security in every country. The majorly used anti-drone systems in this sector are jammers, RF sensors, etc. Detection and disruption systems are majorly adopted in the military & defense sector as the disruption, i.e., soft kill or hard killing, of rogue drones is crucial in this sector. The use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased. As a result, the demand for an efficient anti-drone system is expected to rise in the coming years in the military & defense sector.

Asia Pacific to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period

The factors contributing to this growth include the development of a broad range of counter-drone technologies in Asia Pacific to prevent drone-related crimes and several ongoing research and development by the market players in this region. The drone market for commercial and homeland security verticals is estimated to grow in the region, as the nations are not as restrictive as the North American or European countries with respect to unmanned flights in civil airspace, which can result in more incidents related to drones in the region. Also, due to the ongoing tensions in the region, such as the South China Sea dispute, North Korean nuclear aggression, and India and Pakistan border dispute, nations in the region want to keep an eye on what their neighbors are up to and safeguard their borders. All these factors contribute to the growth of the anti-drone market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Security Breaches

Growing Use of Drones to Counter Terrorism and Prevent Illicit Activities

Increased Adoption of Counter Drones for Remote Sensing

Restraints

Requirement for High Research and Development (R&D) Investments

Public Safety Concerns

Opportunities

Development of Versatile and Scalable Anti-Drone Systems

Increasing Demand for Anti-Drone Systems for Defense Purposes

Increasing Private Investments in Drone Industry

Challenges

Development of Cost-Effective Anti-Drone Systems for Commercial Use

Development of Effective Anti-Drone Systems and Components for Detection and Interdiction Applications

Risk of Collateral Damage

