Stratom selected by Marine Corps to develop Remote Expeditionary Autonomous Pioneer System

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratom, a leading developer of autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems for logistics and operational applications, today announced it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research contract by the Marine Corps to develop the Remote Expeditionary Autonomous Pioneer (REAPr) System.

“The Marine Corps’ emerging Pioneer unit is seeking a versatile uncrewed system with multimission capabilities that can act as a workforce multiplier for each unit while keeping Marines out of harm’s way,” said Mark Gordon, president of Stratom. “Leveraging our deep UGV and autonomous systems development expertise, as well as past experience collaborating with various U.S Armed Forces service branches, our proposed solution maximizes accessory compatibility and ease of use while balancing durability, transportability and cost. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, we’re proud to help support the Marines’ Pioneer effort.”

REAPr is an uncrewed ground vehicle that significantly reduces the equipment required to complete a diverse mission set. Combining a highly capable off-road vehicle platform with a widely configurable universal attachment system and Stratom’s core Summit autonomy software, the REAPr solution automates mundane or dangerous tasks such as path and mine clearing, tool changing, monotonous driving via waypoint navigation and basic tool use.

Stratom’s REAPr will be designed to be rapidly deployable from a V-22 aircraft to provide immense value by transporting fuel, food, water and munitions to units at the front lines and minimizing the danger Marines conducting such a mission would face. Highly configurable and compatible with an extensive variety of separate and distinct instruments, the REAPr System will be simple and straightforward to operate remotely for expeditionary missions.

“Leveraging our past experience with developing rugged ground vehicles for DOD applications, we will be able to rapidly develop a solution capable of performing multiple missions from a unique but standard platform,” said Jesse Weifenbach, Lead Vehicle Systems Engineer of Stratom. “With in-depth experience as a leader in autonomous systems development for general warfighting applications, we are looking forward to supporting the Marine Corps’ Pioneer mission with a state-of-the-art system that improves expeditionary operations.”

The intent of this SBIR topic is to develop a system that integrates a broad variety of capabilities into a single system. According to the request for proposal, the system can “be configured as a ‘base’ and incorporate various attachments for each specific application,” “must be transportable by Marine Corps ground and air assets,” and should “require a minimum amount of operational input from personnel.”

For more information about how Stratom empowers customers to overcome their most difficult real-world challenges, visit stratom.com.

About Stratom

Stratom is a global leader in the development of autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems that solve the most pressing real-world logistics and operational challenges for commercial and defense applications. Specializing in autonomous cargo movement, robotic refueling, robotic hazardous liquid transfer and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the company's military-proven tools, methods, technologies and strategic services solve the most difficult logistics and operational challenges. Whether in safe, controlled settings or dynamic and challenging terrain, Stratom provides unique solutions to meet each customer's specific needs. With its extensive expertise in R&D, engineering and system integration of autonomous technologies and solutions, Stratom, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is the go-to expert for global corporations, local businesses and government institutions.

