Sifter Releases New Scan by Diet™ Mobile Technology

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sifter SP, Inc. announced today the release of Scan By Diet™, a unique mobile app and technology that allows shoppers to scan any food or supplement barcode to see if it matches a personal diet. For the first time, millions of consumers with multiple dietary considerations can rely on Scan By Diet's instantaneous, accurate and consistent results while grocery shopping.

For example, a person who has a gluten intolerance, allergies to dairy and diabetes can create a custom diet profile, scan any product barcode, and immediately see a green checkmark if the food fits or a red "x" with the reason it doesn't fit. Some 180 million U.S. shoppers avoid certain ingredients due to allergies or intolerances, and 60% of U.S. adults have one or more chronic diseases¹. Multiple conditions require a tool that makes it easy to find foods that fit a complex diet.

Sifter's comprehensive grocery product database allows Scan By Diet to work on virtually any mobile device in any grocery store across the U.S. Its dietary filters are built on evidence-based nutrition care practices and public health guidance, and align with food regulations. In addition, grocery retailers and healthcare businesses that have an existing mobile app can integrate Sifter Scan By Diet technology to better accommodate the 80% of grocery shoppers who prefer in-store shopping².

Sifter's Scan By Diet app comes at a time when consumers are taking a more proactive and preventive approach to health. According to research by The Hartman Group, a majority of U.S. consumers use food as a tool to manage or treat health conditions. And nearly 75% of Gen Z and millennials, and 44% of Gen X and baby boomers, buy foods for specific health benefits, according to FMI, The Food Industry Organization.

"Deciphering nutrition labels while grocery shopping is time-consuming and headache-inducing," said Andrew Parkinson, Sifter co-founder and CEO. "The Scan By Diet feature is super easy and fast for shoppers to find the right food. And Sifter APIs make it easy and affordable for retailers and health organizations to integrate its power into their existing apps and personal health platforms."

Sifter Scan By Diet is available in both the App Store and Google Play.

About Sifter

Pioneering grocery e-commerce entrepreneurs Andrew and Thomas Parkinson, founders of Peapod and ItemMaster, created Sifter, a Nutrition as a ServiceTM technology company to make healthy eating easy for everyone. Sifter technology gives retailers and health-oriented companies the ability to offer consumers a fast, scientifically accurate way to find foods that match their unique dietary preferences and food avoidance needs. Download the Sifter app to see how it works. For businesses seeking to leverage Sifter functionality, visit Sifter.solutions.



¹Tufts University Centers for Disease Control

²PYMNTS 1/22

