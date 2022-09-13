OpsRamp Powers VSO’s Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Management Services

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, has partnered with Virtual Service Operations (VSO), a leader in hybrid and multi-cloud managed services, to power VSO’s virtual Service Quality Operations Division (vSQOD) Managed Services offering. VSO is using OpsRamp’s digital operations management platform for monitoring and alerting of hybrid and multi-cloud workloads and patching-as-a-service across its customer accounts.



VSO manages a variety of technologies, both on-customer-premises and in public cloud environments, all unified in the OpsRamp platform. The OpsRamp multi-tier, multi-tenant SaaS-based platform allows VSO to monitor and manage Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, VMware, Kubernetes, and much more from a single pane of glass.

“The benefit of OpsRamp is that it goes across all of those different cloud environments and our on-premises footprint as well,” said Laura Richardson, Chief Technology Officer of VSO. “We are able to monitor globally, by region, and by customer.”

VSO supports multiple environments 24/7 through its vSQOD service, using OpsRamp for alert handling, event correlation and escalation, integrated with Jira Service Management. Improved uptime, greater resiliency and security, and lower operational costs are all benefits customers have enjoyed from working with VSO, powered by OpsRamp.

“It all starts in OpsRamp,” said Richardson. “We use OpsRamp as a clearinghouse for alerts, then after event correlation it feeds Jira with actionable tickets. We can quiet the noise so the tickets that hit Jira get immediate focus.”

More than 60% of the vSQOD are veterans of the US Armed Forces. VSO founders Steve O’Keefe and John Birch launched the company at the start of 2018 with a veteran-centric mission propelled by their past experience working with highly-trained and adaptable service members. While some of vSQOD’s hires come to the firm with subject matter expertise in IT that they gained in the military, VSO offers transitioning service members with an interest in tech the opportunity to train with Skillbridge before separation from the armed forces. They can then advance their technical training through internal skill-mapping or partnership courses once in the field.

“We hire veterans, train them in teams and deploy them in teams,” said Richardson. “More than 200,000 people exit the military each year, after having spent years in one or more of the US military’s 4000 schools. It’s a great pool of talent to draw from. Veterans work well in teams, have excellent leadership qualities, and thrive as IT professionals. VSO’s Managed Services are outstanding because of them.”

“OpsRamp is honored to be the IT operations management platform of choice for VSO and support its mission of hiring and training veterans for careers in IT,” said Jim Lampert, vice president of global strategic accounts at OpsRamp. “OpsRamp helps MSPs to grow their business, improve customer outcomes and reduce operational costs.”

VSO is one of several recent customer success stories OpsRamp has announced in the MSP space including:

Liquid IT: Reduced alert noise by 95% resulting in lower mean time to detect and resolve incidents and increased service availability.

Pinnacle Technology Partners: Reduced alert floods so they now only have to respond to critical events, allowing them to reduce mean time to repair, and automate high-volume, time-consuming IT operations tasks.

WinWire: Reduced event noise by 90%, automated 70% of routine IT operations tasks and managed the same number of clients with 50% less staff effort.

About OpsRamp:

OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence.

About VSO:

Virtual Service Operations is a U.S.-based Managed Services and Engineering firm for infrastructure, cloud, and hybrid environments. Its military veteran workforce provides reliable, secure, and cost-effective solutions for companies in need of a flexible, affordable approach to hybrid architecture and data management. For more information about VSO’s Service Capabilities or Hiring Initiatives please contact marketing@vso-inc.com.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com