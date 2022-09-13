Simply Better Brands Corp. Invited to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 14, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 14, 2022. SBBC invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, virtual, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.



This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Kathy Casey, in real time. Ms. Casey will perform a presentation and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and the Company will address as many of them as possible.

SBBC will be presenting at 2:15PM Eastern time for 30 minutes. Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. Weblink registration:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1552113&tp_key=93e040bf55&sti=pkanf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit:

https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

