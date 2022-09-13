Framework Partners With Nucleus Group

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Framework, an industry-leading Business, Data, and Process Automation firm, announced today that they added Nucleus Group, best-in-class technology & consulting service leader and pioneer in optimizing the 340B program paradigm, to its offerings for expert implementation and product delivery.

Framework brings reliability and performance in business, process, and data automation, helping clients obtain their full potential by reinventing how they implement solutions while being more productive and successful with fewer resources. Nucleus Group provides healthcare, pharmacy, and 340B consulting with customized solutions leveraging marketplace experience and a network of partners to accelerate implementation, enhance operations, and drive clinical outcomes while growing profitability.

Ryan Rushing, the Managing Partner at Nucleus Group said, "A focused 340B program is more important than ever with drug access restrictions. Using data and streamlined processes is key to optimized pull-through while increasing Provider and Patient engagement and education. Framework and Nucleus Group can quickly operationalize, launch, and grow 340B Programs for all Entities."

A strategic partnership of this magnitude will assist hospitals, home infusion, and specialty companies navigate the 340B landscape while maximizing their 340B benefit. This partnership clarifies the universal ambiguity over the 340B Program, its technical challenges with data delivery, data inclusion, data exclusion, the interpretation and execution of the program guidance, payer obligations, and manufacturer restrictions in the specialty and home infusion markets.

"In the ever-changing healthcare environment, we must expand our resources through partnerships like this if we want to survive. Combining forces with Nucleus Group gives my company the edge over my competition by strengthening the value we deliver to our clients. Nucleus's expertise in navigating 340B programs, and maximizing pull-through, is essential to every client. This partnership is a Win-Win-Win for Framework, Nucleus, and our clients," said Derek Kennard, CEO and Chief Engineer at Framework.

Combined, Framework and Nucleus deliver technology solutions for clients across the healthcare industry. Both companies repeatedly receive industry acknowledgment for their strategic partnerships, industry expertise, and customer service for helping companies confront their most complex projects.

Media Contact: Framework - Derek Kennard, (480) 841-0992 - sales@fwksoln.com

Media Contact: Nucleus Group - Ryan Rushing, (512) 696-7732 - businessdevelopment@nucleusgroupllc.com

Related Images











Image 1: Nucleus and Framework





Combined image with swoosh









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment