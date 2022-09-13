Kratos’ Mixed Reality Mission Readiness Training System Named a Finalist for The Halldale Group’s 2022 Military Simulation & Training Awards

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has been named a finalist in Halldale Group’s 2022 Military Simulation and Training Awards. The award nomination reinforces Kratos’ leadership in the application of advanced immersive technologies to enhance military training.



Named in the Outstanding A/M/V/XR Application category Kratos was nominated for the Mixed Reality (MR) Mission Readiness Training (MRT) system it developed and fielded for Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC). MRT is a turn-key solution that enables aircrews to train in a containerized immersive environment consisting of a UH-1N Aircraft Simulator, Ground Party Simulator and Instructor Operator Station. The Aircraft Simulator is a high-fidelity replication of the cockpit, rear cabin, and simulated crew-served weapons enclosed in a Kratos mixed reality Holodeck.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08e4c773-558b-41a6-ad10-0bbd97ae39cd

The Ground Party Simulator, also a containerized immersive environment, is fully integrated with the Aircraft Simulator, enabling ground forces to seamlessly join the collective training mission with their aircrews just as they would engage together in real combat situations. With full mission rehearsal capability, the MRT system has doubled combat mission readiness rates and is certified for both qualification and currency training of AFGSC security forces.

Commenting on being named a finalist in MS&T’s prestigious annual awards program, Jose Diaz, Sr. Vice President, Kratos Training Solutions, said that: “Making immersive technology a key awards category reflects the transformative impact this technology is having on military training. Kratos is pleased to be in the vanguard of this training evolution.”

Halldale Group’s MS&T Magazine's Simulation and Training Awards Program showcases the people, products, processes, and organizations that provide exceptional value to its military clients. Many metrics are used to describe value, but the underlying principle is that value ultimately resides in how well clients are enabled to achieve their goals. Value is about outcomes and is often expressed in terms of change in areas such as resource use, effectiveness, efficiency, time, access, readiness or even capability.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com