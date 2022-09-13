PuraVerde Inc. Launches National PurShot Delta-8 Drink Campaign Through Mr. Checkout

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PuraVerde, Inc. has launched its Delta-8 drink PurShot in a national campaign rollout through Mr. Checkout. Mr. Checkout represents products in over 60 major retailers and manages 13 industry associations with over 150,000 independent retail members.

There are currently over 1,100 distributors and wholesalers in the Mr. Checkout national network and over 50,000 independent grocery, convenience store, and travel centers.

Mr. Checkout was the first to launch 5-hour ENERGY drinks in the U.S. market and since then, retailers all over the nation have turned to Mr. Checkout to find the best-selling products.

PuraVerde has launched the national campaign through Mr. Checkout as well as a new retail e-commerce site on puraverdecannabis.com.

About PuraVerde, Inc.

One of Oklahoma's top private label manufacturers, PuraVerde is planning to bring its A-game business model to other states. PuraVerde's R&D lab has worked with new technologies like Nano Emulsion and Synthetic Cannabinoids that take PuraVerde's growth to a new level. From PuraVerde's technology to its brands to its private label program, learn why PuraVerde is one of most innovative companies in the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For press inquiries, please contact nicole@capitalraiseagency.com or (512) 925-3171.

