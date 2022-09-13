A Healthy Twist on the Pumpkin Spice Latte From Chike Nutrition

ABILENE, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pumpkin spice latte is synonymous with fall. Thankfully, Chike Nutrition has put a healthy twist on this seasonal favorite with its Chike Pumpkin Spice Protein Iced Coffee. Anyone can still get in the mood for this season with all the expected spice and sweetness, but without the calories and sugar of a typical pumpkin spice latte. Chike Pumpkin Spice Protein Iced Coffee is smooth, sweet, and bursting with cinnamon and nutmeg. Chike Nutrition also offers healthy alternatives to other coffeehouse favorites such as Mocha, Vanilla, and Caramel Protein Iced Coffee, amongst others. They are available to purchase at grocery stores and on Chike Nutrition's website.

Each serving of Chike Pumpkin Spice Protein Iced Coffee is packed with 20 grams of non-GMO protein, 2 shots of real espresso coffee (150mg of caffeine), only 1 gram of sugar and 110 calories. This makes it the ideal breakfast booster, healthy snack, or afternoon pick-me-up. Chike Pumpkin Spice Protein Iced Coffee can be enjoyed in more ways than just mixed with water and consumed. Adding the protein coffee powder into recipes easily enhances those delicious fall treats by making them a healthier choice. Recipes like Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Protein Waffles can be easily made and enjoyed.

Chike Pumpkin Spice Protein Iced Coffee was a big hit for Chike Nutrition customers last year. A verified purchaser named Angela left a 5-star review asking, "Love you guys, but I wish I grabbed more Pumpkin Spice! Can you make an exception and sell me like 10 more bags... Please." It is fitting to say that Chike Nutrition's version of the Pumpkin Spice Latte was a fan favorite.

"There is such a craze around the Pumpkin Spice Latte that we not only knew we needed to, but had to, create a version of the PSL that tastes amazing but is a much healthier option. Our Chike Pumpkin Spice Protein Iced Coffee is insanely delicious and still gives you all those nostalgic fall feelings. If you don't believe me, try it for yourself," said Mac Mascorro, Brand Manager of Chike Nutrition.

This limited edition, seasonal flavor of Chike Pumpkin Spice Protein Iced Coffee is available online at iLikeChike.com, as well as at participating grocery chains such as H-E-B/Central Market, Wegmans, Hy-Vee, United Supermarket/Market Street, and Winn-Dixie, while supplies last.

###

About Chike Nutrition

Chike Nutrition is based in Abilene, Texas, and proudly manufactures and produces all nine (and counting!) of its current flavors, ensuring the quality and consistency that Chike Nutrition demands in its products. You can find all of the flavors on Chike Nutrition's website and can follow new and exciting recipes, flavor launches, and more on Instagram and Pinterest. Learn more about Chike Nutrition in its exciting new overview video.

For More Information, contact:

Mac Mascorro, Chike Nutrition Brand Manager

mac@ilikechike.com

Related Images











Image 1: Chike Pumpkin Spice Protein Iced Coffee





Limited edition, seasonal flavor









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment