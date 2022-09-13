VERSES Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO: VERS) (“VERSES” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that its Class A Subordinate Voting shares have been made eligible to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement in the United States via the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”).



The DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered “DTC eligible.” This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

Gabriel Rene, CEO of VERSES commented, ”Obtaining DTC eligibility represents the Company's commitment to increasing visibility and accessibility for all its shareholders in the United States. It enables VERSES to expand our reach to a larger portion of the global investment community, while providing a more efficient and seamless trading process for a wider array of investors.”

The Company also wishes to announce that it has submitted an application to list on the OTCQX and will provide an update concerning the listing progress in the coming months.

