AvePoint Completes Acquisition of tyGraph to Accelerate Digital Workplace Success

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced it completed its acquisition of tyGraph , which is an award-winning platform that allows organizations to organize, measure, and analyze human interactions to accelerate success in the digital workplace.



AvePoint is the catalyst of business transformation, empowering organizations to secure their digital collaboration data, sustain connections between people and ensure business resiliency. AvePoint helps over 9 million cloud users enhance productivity with the latest cloud services and enables organizations to drive efficiency in how they deliver and manage those services. The acquisition of tyGraph complements AvePoint’s Confidence platform by adding robust analytics capabilities that enable organizations to uncover workplace engagement insights to improve decision making, optimize performance, and positively impact how people work.

“We are excited to welcome tyGraph to the AvePoint team in our mission to enable organizations to collaborate with confidence in the modern workplace,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), Co-Founder and CEO, AvePoint. “As more companies invest in digital transformation to move faster, become more agile, reduce costs, and improve productivity, it is essential to have relevant insights to inform how they can facilitate sustainable adoption of their investments. The acquisition of tyGraph marks another important step in our commitment to bringing a robust, end-to-end experience to organizations building today’s modern workplace.”

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Canada, tyGraph helps millions of users across five continents progress through their digital transformation journeys, using analytics to drive performance and solve strategic business challenges while improving employee experience, collaboration, and well-being.

“We are excited to join AvePoint,” said Edward Senez, CEO, tyGraph. “AvePoint sees the world the same way tyGraph does, specifically in how we serve our customers, provide opportunities for our people and our commitment to continued innovation. The combination provides our customers with greater resources to maximize their digital workplace investments today and into the future.”

For more information, visit www.avepoint.com .

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com .

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.