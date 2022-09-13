Patriot Battery Metals Welcomes Brett Grosvenor to the Newly Formed Project Steering Group to Expedite Advancement of the Corvette Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has formed a Project Steering Group (the “PSG”) for the Corvette Project (the “Property” or “Project”), that will report directly to the Company’s Board of Directors. The PSG will be comprised of Blair Way (CEO, President, and Director), Ken Brinsden (Non-Executive Chairman), Darren L. Smith (Vice President of Exploration), and Lithium Industry Development Specialist Brett Grosvenor. The purpose of the PSG is to assist the Board of Directors in ensuring the Company implements a well-structured, practical, and efficient exploration and development approach for the lithium pegmatite on the Corvette Property.

Specifically, the Project Steering Group will assist the Board of Directors in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities with respect to:

ensuring implementation of best-in-class exploration, development, and operating practices

ensuring the most appropriate consultants are engaged throughout the Project’s advancement and development

any technical matters relating to exploration, development, permitting, construction, and operation of the Company’s activities



Blair Way, Company President, CEO and Director, comments: “I am very happy to announce the formation of this project steering group as well as announcing Brett as part of our team. Brett brings a wealth of knowledge on the development and implementation of hard rock lithium projects and will help facilitate the aggressive advancement of the Corvette Property as envisioned by the Company. We must anticipate and plan for all aspects of advancing this Property through exploration, deposit definition, and the full development cycle to get to the end game objective of an operating mine and production facility.”

Brett Grosvenor adds: “having been involved with a large number of hard rock Lithium projects around the world, I believe the potential scale and size of the Corvette Project could make it one of the world’s largest commercially viable hard rock Lithium discoveries. Combined with the excellent metallurgical test results recently released and the caliber of the management team, Patriot has the potential to be a significant player in the lithium market. For these reasons, I could not pass up the opportunity of working with the Patriot team as they embark on this exciting journey”.

Mr Grosvenor has over 25 years of industry experience in the development and delivery of minerals processing, energy, and infrastructure projects across the world, more specifically in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. He has been heavily involved in the development of several notable lithium projects such as Greenbushes, Pilgangoora, James Bay to name a few. As a Director at Primero Group, Perth, Australia, over the last ten years he was instrumental in the strategic positioning of Primero as one of the premier lithium mineral processing and engineering groups in the world.

Mr Grosvenor holds a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a MBA. He is currently the Executive Chairman of Firetail Resources, Non-Executive Director of ASX listed Perpetual Resources Ltd and Firebird Metals Limited, and sits on the Western Australian Industry Consultation Group for Battery and Critical Minerals

The Company has granted to Mr. Grosvenor 250,000 stock options exercisable at CAD $9.00 vesting immediately with a 4-year term. The stock options are granted and governed in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company’s flagship asset is the 100% owned Corvette Property, located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructural corridor in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5-1 spodumene pegmatite corridor with drill intercepts of 1.22% Li 2 O and 138 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 152.8 m (CV22-030), and 2.22% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 70.1 m, including 3.01% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 40.7 m (CV22-017). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company’s other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“BLAIR WAY”

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

