Otonomo Joins Salesforce in Dreamforce Panel Session on Powering New Revenue Streams Through Connected Vehicle Data

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that the company’s chief revenue officer (CRO), Anders Truelsen, will participate in a panel theater session with Matthew Simpkins, Salesforce regional vice president of the manufacturing, automotive and energy industries in the UKI and EMEA, and Giuseppe Serio, Upstream Security VP Market Development at Dreamforce 2022. This annual event brings together the global Salesforce community to celebrate Trailblazers and customer success.



Session Details: With connected vehicle technology enabling software-activated features and telemetry data-driven services, new revenue streams are emerging. However, companies must beware of customer backlash. In this panel discussion, Truelsen, Simpkins and Serio will discuss how to drive new auto revenue streams through connected vehicles. The session will take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1:30p.m. PT.

About Anders Truelsen: As the CRO of Otonomo, which recently released several fleet-focused solutions on AppExchange, Truelsen brings extensive experience as an accomplished business executive and industry specialist. He leads Otonomo’s global sales and go-to-market team that is responsible for the customer journey. Prior to Otonomo, he was managing director of enterprise at TomTom. Truelsen has a proven track record of building global, high-performance sales teams and meeting aggressive revenue goals.

Otonomo Unveils Powerful New Fleet Mobility Capabilities on Salesforce AppExchange

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Otonomo App is currently available on AppExchange. The Otonomo App provides customers with new ways to unlock access to accurate mobility data—for single vehicles as well as entire fleets using Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. The latest version utilizes multi-faceted functionality that allows customers to build upon workflows, trigger specific actions, access distance and dispatch data, execute geofencing, and provide driver safety capabilities. To learn more: https://otonomo.io/press-releases/salesforce-appexchange-2022/

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

