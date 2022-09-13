Huge Potential for Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners in Digital Dentistry: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has published a new report, which reveals that the global 3D dental scanners market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2027.



Globally, dental diseases are extremely common. People who suffer from these conditions mostly experience pain and discomfort. Over the decades, awareness regarding oral health has increased among the wider population. Rising need for dental treatments is also driving demand for 3D dental scanners.

Dentists employ 3D scanners to generate a three-dimensional picture of the teeth. This image can be used to prepare dental braces and implants as well as assess the effectiveness of the procedure.

Many of the issues that traditional scanners that employ impression plates and trays face have been solved by 3D dental scanners. Elderly people experience slight discomfort when trays are used during scanning. As a result, patients prefer 3D digitalization impressions since they are more practical and pleasant. 3D dental scanners can scan the complete dental arch in less than 3 minutes, which has been made possible with technological advancements.

Globally, the geriatric population is expanding exponentially, which is leading to an uptick in disorders such as edentulism and tooth deterioration or loss. The market for 3D dental scanners will increase along with the ageing population since older people are more susceptible to oral health problems and conditions.

Growing Demand for Advanced 3D Dental Scanners to Shorten Scanning Times in Aesthetic Dentistry Procedures

Demand for 3D dental scanners in the field of dental healthcare is expected to rise due to advancements in dental diagnostic imaging equipment. As a result of the increase in data and technological solutions as an effective scope of digital leveraging, the field of dentistry is growing swiftly. Today, computer-aided design and production are only a small part of what is meant by 'digital dentistry'. Long-term patient oral health care is also included, along with diagnosis, decision-making, therapy administration, and re-evaluation.

Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is mostly driven by a rise in disposable income and beauty standards. The need for 3D dental scanning devices is now more in demand globally as a result of this.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for 3D dental scanners is expected to rise at a prolific CAGR of 10.8% through 2027.

The global 3D dental scanners market is currently valued at US$ 1.5 billion.

The market in Japan is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

Sales of handheld 3D dental scanners are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2027.

The market in Germany is set to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027.





Segmentation of 3D Dental Scanners Industry Research

By Product : Desktop / Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners Intraoral 3D Dental Scanners Handheld 3D Dental Scanners Cone Beam CT

By End User : Hospitals Dental Clinics

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Key market players are concentrating on inorganic growth methods, which include partnering with and acquiring other players to increase their brand recognition and consumer base globally. Top companies are focusing on improving their existing products to increase their popularity and meet unmet client needs.

In February 2022, through a partnership with Google cloud and the introduction of a medical-grade 3D printing solution, Dentsply Sirona brought improvements to digital operations with advantages for dentists, dental labs, and patients.





Competitive Landscape

Key suppliers of 3D dental scanners are introducing unique product characteristics with specialized and specific end uses. Top companies in the 3D dental scanners market are increasingly entering into collaborative activities to expand the reach of their products.

For instance :

Dentists are now able to scan upper, lower, and jaw impressions together using the 3Shape D2000 lab scanner. It provides a real-time design experience by capturing the textures and hues of the original teeth.





Top Companies In The 3d Dental Scanners Market

3M

3Shape AS

Carestream Dental LLC

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Condor Technologies NV

Densys

Align Technology Inc.

AGE Solutions Srl

Amann Girrbach AG

Aniwaa Pte. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 3D dental scanners market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (desktop/laboratory, intraoral, handheld, cone beam CT) and end user (hospitals, dental clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

