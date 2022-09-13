Global Endocrine Testing Market Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Endocrine-Related Disorders Fueling 7.89% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endocrine Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endocrine testing market size reached US$ 9.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.89% during 2021-2027.



The increasing prevalence of endocrine-related disorders, such as adrenal insufficiency, Cushing's disease, gigantism, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits of timely testing is providing a boost to the market growth. Periodic testing minimizes the risks of developing complications or aggravation of the disorder, especially in elderly patients.

In line with this, the rising geriatric population is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, due to the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, endocrine testing is being widely used to detect hyperglycemia in infected patients.

Additionally, the development of innovative easy-to-operate test kits equipped with biosensors that facilitate user-friendly and cost-effective home-based diagnosis is creating a positive outlook for the market. Healthcare centers, laboratories and diagnostic centers are also using technologically advanced liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) techniques to provide highly precise and accurate results.

Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Test Type:

Thyroid Test

Insulin Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test

Prolactin Test

Luteinizing Hormone Test

Progesterone Test

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Immunoassay

Tandem Mass Spectroscopy

Sensor Technology

LC-MS

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Endocrine Testing Market



6 Market Breakup by Test Type



7 Market Breakup by Technology



8 Market Breakup by End Use



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioMerieux SA

DiaSorin S.p.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bb8u82

Attachment