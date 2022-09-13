Global Endocrine Testing Market Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Endocrine-Related Disorders Fueling 7.89% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endocrine Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global endocrine testing market size reached US$ 9.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.89% during 2021-2027.
The increasing prevalence of endocrine-related disorders, such as adrenal insufficiency, Cushing's disease, gigantism, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Furthermore, the increasing health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits of timely testing is providing a boost to the market growth. Periodic testing minimizes the risks of developing complications or aggravation of the disorder, especially in elderly patients.
In line with this, the rising geriatric population is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, due to the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, endocrine testing is being widely used to detect hyperglycemia in infected patients.
Additionally, the development of innovative easy-to-operate test kits equipped with biosensors that facilitate user-friendly and cost-effective home-based diagnosis is creating a positive outlook for the market. Healthcare centers, laboratories and diagnostic centers are also using technologically advanced liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) techniques to provide highly precise and accurate results.
Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Test Type:
- Thyroid Test
- Insulin Test
- Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test
- Prolactin Test
- Luteinizing Hormone Test
- Progesterone Test
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Immunoassay
- Tandem Mass Spectroscopy
- Sensor Technology
- LC-MS
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Clinical Laboratories
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Endocrine Testing Market
6 Market Breakup by Test Type
7 Market Breakup by Technology
8 Market Breakup by End Use
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- BioMerieux SA
- DiaSorin S.p.A.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
