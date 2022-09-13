Global Prebiotics Market Report 2022: Increasing Incorporation of Prebiotics into Food & Beverages to Drive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prebiotics Market Size, Share, Trends, By Ingredients, By Product, By Source, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global prebiotics market size is expected to reach USD 12.79 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. Prebiotics have been shown to stimulate the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which can improve digestion and absorption of nutrients, and help to modulate the immune system.
There has been a significant increase in the demand for prebiotics-based products, due to the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with these ingredients. The market is also being driven by the growing trend of functional foods and beverages, as well as the increasing demand for personal care products.
However, the high cost of prebiotics-based products is a major challenge faced by the market players. In addition, the lack of awareness about these ingredients among consumers is also restraining the growth of the market.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
- In May 2020, R's KOSO, launched R's KOSO PREBIOTKOSO, a prebiotic dietary fiber that is claimed to be helpful in the growth of good bacteria in the intestine, and also for improving gut health.
- In June 2019, Beneo launched its newest ingredient, Orafti P95. It is a galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) prebiotic fiber that is designed to be used in a wide range of applications, including infant formula, clinical nutrition, and functional foods and beverages.
- On the basis of type, the market has been divided into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, galacto-oligosaccharides, xylo-oligosaccharides, mannan-oligosaccharides, and others. The inulin segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market over the forecast period, due to its wide range of applications in food & beverages, animal feed, and personal care products.
- Dietary supplements segment is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period due to rising preference for consumptions of prebiotic foods and beverages among the health-conscious consumers. In addition, increase in demand from end users such as pharmaceutical & cosmetic industries is anticipated to fuel the growth of this segment over the forecast period.
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapidly growing population and rise in disposable incomes. In addition, the region has witnessed significant growth in food & beverage industry, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, North America is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period due to rise in awareness among consumers regarding health and fitness.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Demand from the Dairy Industry
- Growing Trend of Sugar, Fat, and Calorie Reduction
- Increasing Incorporation of Prebiotics into Food & Beverages
- Increasing Concerns for Gut Health
Market Restraints
- High R&D Cost for Developing New Prebiotic Strain
- Lack of Awareness Regarding Prebiotic Products
Market Segmentation
Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)
- Inulin
- Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)
- Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS)
- Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS)
- Monosaccharide
- Disaccharides
- Others
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)
- Dietary Supplements
- Premixes
- Functional Beverages
- Dairy Food
- Others
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)
- Roots and Grains
- Vegetables
- Fruits Trunk or Stem
- Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)
- Foods & beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Animal Feed
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Prebiotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Prebiotics Market By Ingredients Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Prebiotics Market By Products Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Prebiotics Market By Source Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Prebiotics Market By End-Use Insights & Trends
Chapter 9. Prebiotics Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Jarrow Formulas Inc.
- Cargill Incorporated
- Ingredion
- BENEO
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Clasado Biosciences
- Stonyfield Farm Inc.
- Royal Cosun
- Sensus
- a Xylem brand
- Bright food (Group) Co. Ltd.
