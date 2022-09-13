Liquidity Services Named a Finalist for World Sustainability Awards

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (Nasdaq:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, has been selected as a finalist for the World Sustainability Awards 2022, Circular Economy category. The award recognizes an organization leading the way to a more environmentally sound future, going above and beyond integrating sustainability into its core business practices.



“Sustainability is built into every facet of our organization, and we’re proud of the work we’ve been doing for more than 22 years,” said Liquidity Services CEO Bill Angrick. “It is indeed an honor to be recognized for our efforts as one of the world’s top companies committed to making a positive difference in the world."

Liquidity Services has built transparent, innovative and highly effective marketplaces and integrated services that connect buyers and sellers of surplus assets across the globe. The company serves the world’s largest organizations in every major sector of the economy with the design and management of large-scale investment recovery programs that support important sustainability and financial goals. Through its e-commerce marketplace platform, technology tools and services, Liquidity Services empowers global organizations to achieve zero waste solutions for surplus and scrap items previously discarded, including both finished goods and capital equipment.

Winners will be announced at the World Sustainability Awards 2022 in Munich, Germany on October 13, 2022. For more information or to register to attend the ceremony, visit the World Sustainability Leaders event page.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.8 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

Contact:

Nancy Sloane

Director, Brand & Integrated Marketing Communications

561.339.8613

nancy.sloane@liquidityservices.com