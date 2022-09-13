GasBuddy Announces Card Linked Offers; Another Way to Save Money on Gas Amidst Record-Breaking Gas Prices

Boston, MA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas, today announced its Card Linked Offers program; yet another way for consumers to save money at the pump as gas prices have risen over 50% in the last year. Consumers can now effortlessly earn free gas on in-store purchases at thousands of local retailers.

Card Linked Offers further enhance the shopping experience of GasBuddy’s in-app GasBack marketplace launched in January 2019. The marketplace now offers millions of consumers opportunities to earn free gas and further reduce the burden of fuel costs, from retailers like The Home Depot, Walmart and Instacart, along with local dining offers from 16,000 restaurants nationwide, powered by Rewards Network.

To participate in the program that adds thousands of merchants to the GasBack network, consumers will be able to activate offers that are linked directly to a credit card or cards of their choice after an easy opt-in enrollment in the GasBuddy app. Once consumers visit businesses with these offers and pay with their enrolled card, they will receive GasBuddy GasBack credit redeemable for free gas at 95% of gas stations across the United States through the Pay with GasBuddy program.

“GasBuddy has a focused mission to help consumers save money on gasoline,” said Mark Coffey, senior vice president and general manager for GasBuddy. “Our Pay with GasBuddy program continues to attract users and gain traction with the simple promise of guaranteed savings on every fill-up, recently reaching over $1 billion in fuel transactions. Adding Card Linked Offers is an example of our ongoing goal to provide users with more ways and more places to save.”

Users can view a list of local offers in the “Nearby” section of the Savings tab and select the offers they would like to activate and claim with a linked credit card. GasBuddy has partnered with Figg, Rakuten, Rewards Network and Mastercard as third-party service providers to help us operate our Card Linked Offers program.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy™ payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly-rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded nearly 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Software in 2021, GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

