Latin America Data Center UPS Market Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - ABB, Eaton, Huawei Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, & Vertiv

The Latin America data center UPS market growth is highly dependent on the efficiency of the systems. According to the Uptime Institute, power outages are caused by various factors, such as the failure of UPS systems which accounts for 53%.
The adoption of VRLA UPS systems still dominates the Latin America data center UPS market. Companies such as Equinix, EdgeConneX, and Ascenty have adopted VRLA UPS systems. The market for lithium-ion batteries is growing in Latin America to improve the performance of the data centers. For instance, SONDA's Kudos Datacenter is equipped with UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries with 2N redundancy.
Latin America is an emerging 5G market, which is creating demand for edge data centers. In an edge data center, lithium-ion can be beneficial as compared to VRLA batteries as it requires less space, less maintenance, and is more energy-efficient.
According to the Uptime Institute data center survey, around 79% of power outages happen due to human errors, voltage fluctuation, physical damage to the power line, and incorrect installation, which will increase the procurement of highly effective UPS systems.
SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS
The adoption of innovative UPS battery technology is expected to drive the industry
- The average time taken for lithium-ion batteries to reach 80% of their maximum capacity is around 15 years compared to the five-year cycle for VRLA battery-based UPS systems.
- According to Active Power, compared to VRLA batteries, the cost of flywheel systems is high around 10%, which is around 675 kW. Compared to VRLA battery systems, the flywheel system can save around 15%-20% OPEX in five years.
- < =500 KVA UPS systems will grow due to edge deployments and prefabricated data center operators coming to Latin America. For instance, in September 2021, Amazon Web Services announced its plan to build a new edge facility in Fortaleza, Brazil.
Brazil will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of around 11.37%.
- Brazil had the highest industry share of around 46% in Latin America, followed by Mexico and Colombia in 2021.
- Unstable power girds present significant opportunities in the Latin America UPS industry.
- Columbia is equipped with up to 500 kVA UPS systems powered mostly by VRLA batteries with N+1 redundant configuration. For instance, HostDime's Bogota data center facility in Colombia installed 20 UPS systems with a capacity of 500KW.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors are continuously innovating by introducing advanced UPS systems to support facilities. ABB, Eaton, Huawei Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the major vendors offering products and services for data center facilities.
The vendors are offering effective solutions to improve the performance of the facilities. In 2020, Saft announced Flex'ionTM Gen2 lithium-ion UPS systems that support up to 220 kW per cabinet, improving the performance of batteries by 40% compared to first-generation systems.
Key Vendors
- ABB
- Eaton
- Huawei Technologies
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
- AEG Power Solutions
- AMETEK Powervar
- Aten
- Canovate
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
- KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)
- KOHLER
- Marathon Power
- Narada
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- SolarEdge Technologies
- Toshiba
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Key Highlights
7.2 Segmental Analysis
7.3 Vendor Analysis
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.2 UPS Design Considerations
8.3 UPS Technology & Sustainability
8.4 Electricity Pricing in Latin America by Country
8.5 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 5G to Drive Edge Data Center Investments
9.2 Innovative UPS Battery Technology
9.3 Adoption of Dc UPS Systems to Reduce Power Loss
9.4 Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Rising Data Center Investments
10.2 Power Outages to Increase Redundant UPS Adoption
10.3 Thriving Digital Economy in Latin America
10.4 Cloud, Ai, Big Data, & IoT in Latin America
11 Market Growth Restraints
11.1 Increased Failure of UPS Batteries
11.2 Supply Chain in Latin American Countries
11.3 Increased Opex Due to High Procurement & Maintenance Costs
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Power Capacity
12.4 Five Forces Analysis
13 UPS Battery Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Vrla UPS Systems
13.3 Lithium-Ion UPS Systems
13.4 Flywheel UPS Systems
14 UPS Systems
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 < =500 Kva
14.3 >500-1,000 Kva
14.4 >1,000 Kva
15 Tier Standards
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Tier I & Ii
15.4 Tier Iii
15.5 Tier Iv
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
