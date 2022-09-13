Punchcut Celebrates 20 Years of Human-Centered Digital Design Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Punchcut , a leading digital product design and innovation firm specializing in Conscious Experience Design, today celebrates its 20-year anniversary , accelerating innovation through human-focused digital user experience design.



Launched in 2002, Punchcut began with the bold vision of designing the future of our digital world in more human ways. Soon, they were blazing new trails and leading companies into the mobile revolution. At a time when everyone was focused on the now of the web, Punchcut was focused on what’s next -- new devices, new interface paradigms and new digital frontiers. They quickly became the design accelerator to the future helping companies design for change.

Punchcut’s vision is to design for a future where people are the priority and technology is a brilliant enabler of better experiences, easier living, and greater fulfillment wherever they travel, from any location, in a mobile, seamlessly connected lifestyle. In many ways, this vision has become a reality and continues to expand as they design more consciously for each new era of digital transformation.

Punchcut Co-Founder and CEO, Ken Olewiler, credits the company’s success to future vision and good people. “For twenty years we’ve impacted thousands of products and millions of people, designing experiences that are innovative, empowering, and delightful. We’ve grown in size and reach, and helped our clients grow with us. Today our teams are spread across the country and our partners across the globe. We mark this moment to celebrate the creativity, diversity, and generosity of all the people who’ve taken this journey with us. We’re grateful for the opportunities we’ve had and excited for those to come.”

Throughout the past twenty years, Punchcut has worked alongside some of the world's most iconic and innovative companies such as Samsung, Ford, Google, Fitbit, Amazon, Disney, Visa, LG, Microsoft, Meta, Toyota, Medtronic, Sony, and Nissan. Utilizing their Design Acceleration method they combine systematic design thinking with agile methods to help companies design more consciously for change and conceive new relationships between products and people. Punchcut has worked alongside clients who have embraced disruption to rethink how technology enables their users and drives their business. Punchcut has helped many of today’s market leaders find new ways to know, engage, and embrace their customers digitally.

As the world has spent the last two decades evolving into a fully digital society, Punchcut has been at the forefront as a leading catalyst for change. Their expertise has spanned from digital devices, to smartphones, to the cloud/IoT including appliances, automotive, wearables and televisions, to natural immersive interfaces with voice, haptics, XR and to intelligent services across AI-powered digital assistants, robotics and more. Punchcut’s Conscious Experience Design expertise has evolved to more tightly tie human characteristics and actions with technology in every interaction.

The company looks forward to a future of dramatically accelerated innovation and the next twenty years of innovation, curiosity, and community in an increasingly digital world.



