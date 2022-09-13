Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2027 Featuring China Mobile International, ESR, GDS Services, Mapletree Investments, & SUNeVision

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hong Kong is a prime location for cloud service providers because it can serve the Asia Pacific and Mainland China.

The investments in the Hong Kong cloud services market are growing. The Hong Kong data center market, has the presence of operators such as SUNeVision (iAdvantage), Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), Digital Realty, Equinix, China Mobile International, Colt Data Centre Services, AirTrunk Operating, China Unicom, and others.



The colocation market in Hong Kong will continue to grow as a result of the government's digitalization initiatives, a strong infrastructure backbone, a stable economy, advances in renewable energy adoption, a push toward green energy production, and strategic location, such as proximity to mainland China.



Hong Kong is witnessing smart city initiatives that will grow the technology penetration in the market. Smart city Blueprint 2.0 is one of the initiatives to use smart technology to address the day-to-day issues faced by citizens.



Hong Kong is a developing location in terms of artificial intelligence technology adoption in the market. In December 2021, Microsoft Hong Kong announced MoU with New World Development for the Greater Bay Area (GBA) cohort focused on artificial intelligence and robotics.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

The adoption of cloud computing, advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, the deployment of 5G, and government support for data centers such as tax subsidies are driving the data center market in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong government is also supporting the growth of the data center market through many initiatives, such as setting up its unit for developments named as Data Centre Facilitation Unit in Hong Kong, which provides assistance and information regarding data center developments.

The significant locations for data center development in Hong Kong include Tseung Kwan O, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tsuen Kwan, Chai Wan, Tai Po, and other locations out of which places such as Kwai Chung, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Kwan, Fanling, and West Kowloon witnessed investments in 2021.

Hong Kong government has set up its Climate Action Plan 2050, which includes aims for net-zero electricity generation and the development of green infrastructures such as green buildings and transport systems. Also, the Water supplies department in Hong Kong is planning to use the flow of potable water from reservoirs to generate renewable energy.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Hong Kong colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation and enterprise operators.

A detailed analysis of data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW)?across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Hong Kong data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong

Facilities Covered (Existing): 51

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

Coverage: 7+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in Hong Kong

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Hong Kong data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of the industry's leading IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Kwai Chung

Fo Tan

Chai Wan

Tseung Kwan O

Tai Po

Tsuen Wan

Other Locations

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

HONG KONG DATA CENTER MARKET: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

Some of the key investors in the Hong Kong data center market include Equinix, SUNeVision (iAdvantage), NTT, Digital Realty, HKT Telecommunications, and Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), One Asia, BDx, NTT, and GDS Services, among others.

The Hong Kong data center market is witnessing an increasing adoption of flash storage solutions. For instance, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology migrated to Pure Storage FlashArray/M10, consisting of NVMe SSDs for faster IOPS.

The market has a presence of several global support infrastructure vendors such as Rittal, Schneider Electric, Caterpillar, ABB, and others, which in turn is growing the competition among vendors and increasing the bargaining power of buyers in the market.

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS:

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS:

Arup

Aurecon

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers

Cundall

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Gammon Construction

ISG

Studio One Design

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls Royce

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

DATA CENTER INVESTORS

China Mobile International

ESR

GDS Services

Mapletree Investments

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyses the Hong Kong data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection and Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g39zwn