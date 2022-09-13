Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Report 2022: Automation & Interoperability Amongst Benefits Driving Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Report 2022, By Application, Deployment Type, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global productivity software publishing market is expected to grow from $81.16 billion in 2021 to $91.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The market is expected to reach $132.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The regions covered in the productivity software market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The productivity software publishing market is driven by the cloud-based technology. The cloud-based productivity software allows all the team members to share, collaborate and communicate on projects effectively not having to physically meet/share anything on disc/USB. The cloud-based software enhances the work flow by making it simpler and easy to work with.

This easy platform could deliver many applications involving the graphics software, spreadsheet applications, database management systems and word processors to the end users. Also, the cloud-based software controls, safeguards and install the software automatically without having to physically monitor it.

Due to the software's ability to turn the technical power of these software tools into strategic action, managers are better positioned to gain visibility into how workers are fulfilling their responsibilities and take steps to ensure they reach crucial milestones. Examples of cloud-based productivity software includes Microsoft office 365, Zoho office online suite, Apple iWork etc.



Interoperability is defined as the ability of computer systems or software to exchange and make use of information. While the other definition could be, the ability of customers to use the same management tools, server images and other software with a variety of cloud computing providers and platforms.

It could as well mean the ability of applications to move from one environment to the next, for example, from Savvis to Amazon, and for the applications to work exactly the same in both places. This challenge of compatibility of the productivity software with various systems may hinder the markets growth. For example, for moving physical applications to the Amazon EC2 cloud, first it had to convert the applications to a virtualized version before moving onto the cloud due to compatibility issues, thus increasing the costs and time required for the project.



The advancements in technologies using productivity software is aimed for delivering better consumer satisfaction, decreasing human effort and ensuring the work efficiency. These advancements developed new tools to collaborate and provide round the clock opportunity to engage.

Productivity software tools allow to communicate/comment on each task. Some even give you the ability to assign comments to a team member, which then turns into a subtask. For example, Clickup, a productivity software publication startup has created hybrid working platform that combines all the tools and capabilities to setup goals for the team. The company uses its advanced technologies and pays attention to details and has thus acquired clients such as Uber, Google and Nike.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Application: Usage Tracking; License Management; Advanced Reporting; Others

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud based; On-Premises

3) By End User: BFSI; Manufacturing; Telecommunications; Media & Entertainment; Transportation; Retail



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Productivity Software Publishing Market Characteristics



3. Productivity Software Publishing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Productivity Software Publishing



5. Productivity Software Publishing Market Size And Growth



6. Productivity Software Publishing Market Segmentation



7. Productivity Software Publishing Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Productivity Software Publishing Market

9. China Productivity Software Publishing Market



10. India Productivity Software Publishing Market



11. Japan Productivity Software Publishing Market



12. Australia Productivity Software Publishing Market



13. Indonesia Productivity Software Publishing Market



14. South Korea Productivity Software Publishing Market



15. Western Europe Productivity Software Publishing Market



16. UK Productivity Software Publishing Market



17. Germany Productivity Software Publishing Market



18. France Productivity Software Publishing Market



19. Eastern Europe Productivity Software Publishing Market



20. Russia Productivity Software Publishing Market



21. North America Productivity Software Publishing Market



22. USA Productivity Software Publishing Market



23. South America Productivity Software Publishing Market



24. Brazil Productivity Software Publishing Market



25. Middle East Productivity Software Publishing Market



26. Africa Productivity Software Publishing Market



27. Productivity Software Publishing Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Productivity Software Publishing Market



29. Productivity Software Publishing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Microsoft Corporation

IDoneThis

Oracle

Google

IBM

Apple

SAP SE

Amzaon

Apache Software Foundation

Adobe Systems

CA Technologies

Astro Technology

ProofHub

Kdan Mobile Software

Dell

Techwise

CDC Software

Cisco

Outcess

ROEING CORPORATION

OfficeTimer

TrackTik

Kingsoft Office Software

Statdash

