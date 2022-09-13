Regency Centers Announces Leadership Promotions and Expanded Roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today announced the following forthcoming leadership promotions, effective January 1, 2023, as well as an expansion of roles on our investments team.



Patrick Conway will become Managing Director, West Region. Since 2020, Patrick has been a Senior Vice President and Senior Market Officer, overseeing operating properties and redevelopment projects within Regency’s Western Region. He joined Regency as a Vice President in 2011, prior to which he spent two decades in real estate development.

Andre Koleszar will become Managing Director, Southeast Region. Since 2016, Andre has been a Senior Vice President and Senior Market Officer, overseeing operating properties and redevelopment projects within Regency’s Southeast Region. He joined the Company as a Leasing Agent in 2005, and was promoted to Vice President in 2008. Prior to Regency, Andre spent several years in private equity focusing on leasing and transactions.

John Mehigan and Chris Widmayer, both Senior Vice President of Investments, have transitioned into elevated and expanded roles. Going forward, both will have greater responsibilities in national investment strategy including development and capital allocation.



These promotions and expansion of current roles follow previously-announced changes to Regency’s executive management team, which will also be effective January 1, 2023. These include the retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jim Thompson, and the promotions of Alan Roth to Executive Vice President, National Property Operations and East Region President, and Nick Wibbenmeyer to Executive Vice President, West Region President.

“Patrick, Andre, John and Chris are all proven real estate professionals with extensive experience in the industry. I’m proud to see their contributions recognized as they take on bigger roles and responsibilities at Regency,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented senior leaders that continue to grow within our organization.”

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq:REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy

904 598 7616

ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com

Eric Davidson

904 598 7829

EricDavidson@regencycenters.com