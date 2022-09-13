Optical Brighteners Market to Reach Value of US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global optical brighteners market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2031. Furthermore, the study highlights that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



The optical brighteners market outlook by TMR delivers exhaustive assessment on key factors influencing the market growth. Thus, readers gain exhaustive insights on the growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, R&Ds, and emerging trends of the optical brighteners market. In addition, the report sheds light on important statistics such as volume, share, revenues, and sales of optical brighteners market.

Optical brighteners are easy to use and they help in making the fabric softer. Owing to these advantages, the use of these products is being increasing in the recent years. They are also known as artificial whiteners. Optical brighteners are being used in the textiles, laundry detergents, plastics, and papers. This wide product application suggests that the global optical brighteners market is prognosticated to expand at notable pace during the forecast period, notes a TMR study.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13883

Optical Brighteners Market: Key Findings

Optical brighteners find wide application in the laundry care. Laundry detergents are gaining immense popularity owing to their ability to impart a blue light effect to the clothes and make them look white, notes a TMR study on the optical brighteners market. Hence, optical brighteners in detergent are used to make cloths appear brightener and whiter. Moreover, optical brighteners are gaining traction owing to their ability to make cloths resistant to chemical reactions and heat.

The demand for laundry and detergent is being increasing in the recent years owing to a rise in the global population. This factor is expected to boost the sales growth in the global optical brighteners market during the forecast period. Moreover, optical brighteners are widely utilized in hospital laundry sections owing to the increasing use of white fabrics in hospitals and the healthcare industry.

In the paper industry, optical brightening agents are being utilized as an additive that helps in advancing the natural whitening properties of paper. Hence, the expansion of the paper industry is anticipated to fuel the sales growth in the global optical brighteners market during the forecast period.



Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=13883

Optical Brighteners Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in worldwide utilization of laundry detergents is expected to boost the demand growth in the optical brighteners market

Surge in the product use in the uncoated and coated paper industry is projected to lead to largest opportunity for optical brighteners market

Optical Brighteners Market: Regional Analysis

The optical brighteners market is expected to gain significant avenues for business in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to a surge in the application of optical brighteners in emerging economies including India and China

The market for optical brighteners is expected to gain notable growth prospects in Europe in the near future owing to the presence of many key manufacturers in the region

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=13883

Optical Brighteners Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Huntsman International LLC

Dayglo Color Corp

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Aron Universal Limited

Rudolf GmbH

Meghmani Group

Archroma Brand & Performance Textile Specialties

Blankophor GmbH & Co. KG

Brilliant Group

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Paramount Minerals & Chemicals Limited

Optical Brighteners Market Segmentation

Chemical Stilbene Coumarin Diphenyl Pyrazoline Others

Application Detergents Textiles Papers Cosmetics Plastics Others



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market - Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market to Reach US$ 7.04 Bn by 2031

Breathing Battery Market - Breathing Battery Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8.5% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market - High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Copper Pipes & Tubes Market - Copper Pipes & Tubes Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Glycolic Acid Market - Glycolic Acid Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.23% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Metal Powder Market - Metal Powder Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Xanthan Gum Market - Xanthan Gum Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

PET Foam Market - PET Foam Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com