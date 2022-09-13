Optical Brighteners Market to Reach Value of US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global optical brighteners market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2031. Furthermore, the study highlights that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.
The optical brighteners market outlook by TMR delivers exhaustive assessment on key factors influencing the market growth. Thus, readers gain exhaustive insights on the growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, R&Ds, and emerging trends of the optical brighteners market. In addition, the report sheds light on important statistics such as volume, share, revenues, and sales of optical brighteners market.
Optical brighteners are easy to use and they help in making the fabric softer. Owing to these advantages, the use of these products is being increasing in the recent years. They are also known as artificial whiteners. Optical brighteners are being used in the textiles, laundry detergents, plastics, and papers. This wide product application suggests that the global optical brighteners market is prognosticated to expand at notable pace during the forecast period, notes a TMR study.
Optical Brighteners Market: Key Findings
- Optical brighteners find wide application in the laundry care. Laundry detergents are gaining immense popularity owing to their ability to impart a blue light effect to the clothes and make them look white, notes a TMR study on the optical brighteners market. Hence, optical brighteners in detergent are used to make cloths appear brightener and whiter. Moreover, optical brighteners are gaining traction owing to their ability to make cloths resistant to chemical reactions and heat.
- The demand for laundry and detergent is being increasing in the recent years owing to a rise in the global population. This factor is expected to boost the sales growth in the global optical brighteners market during the forecast period. Moreover, optical brighteners are widely utilized in hospital laundry sections owing to the increasing use of white fabrics in hospitals and the healthcare industry.
- In the paper industry, optical brightening agents are being utilized as an additive that helps in advancing the natural whitening properties of paper. Hence, the expansion of the paper industry is anticipated to fuel the sales growth in the global optical brighteners market during the forecast period.
Optical Brighteners Market: Growth Boosters
- Increase in worldwide utilization of laundry detergents is expected to boost the demand growth in the optical brighteners market
- Surge in the product use in the uncoated and coated paper industry is projected to lead to largest opportunity for optical brighteners market
Optical Brighteners Market: Regional Analysis
- The optical brighteners market is expected to gain significant avenues for business in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to a surge in the application of optical brighteners in emerging economies including India and China
- The market for optical brighteners is expected to gain notable growth prospects in Europe in the near future owing to the presence of many key manufacturers in the region
Optical Brighteners Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Huntsman International LLC
- Dayglo Color Corp
- Clariant AG
- BASF SE
- Aron Universal Limited
- Rudolf GmbH
- Meghmani Group
- Archroma Brand & Performance Textile Specialties
- Blankophor GmbH & Co. KG
- Brilliant Group
- Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.
- Paramount Minerals & Chemicals Limited
Optical Brighteners Market Segmentation
- Chemical
- Stilbene
- Coumarin
- Diphenyl Pyrazoline
- Others
- Application
- Detergents
- Textiles
- Papers
- Cosmetics
- Plastics
- Others
Regions Covered
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
