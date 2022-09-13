Life sciences leaders share their experiences of scaling transformation at Indegene Digital Summit | September 22-23, 2022 | Virtual-only

PRINCETON, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a leading global technology-led healthcare solutions provider, announced the fourth edition of Indegene Digital Summit, the annual flagship event for global life sciences leaders, on September 22-23, 2022. The virtual event brings a stellar lineup of speakers sharing insights and experiences on the theme: ‘Scaling transformation. Now’.



Check out the summit's agenda and speakers here

The summit will unearth practical ideas life sciences leaders can implement and operate better in today’s complex environment. As the industry accelerates digital transformation efforts, there is an immediate need to go beyond bold visions and pilot projects and leapfrog to real-world implementations at scale.

Keynote speakers include industry visionaries Timmo Rousku Andersen, Corporate SVP and Head of Global Regions, Boehringer Ingelheim, Hervé Gisserot, GM, CSL Vifor and Robert V Brown, SVP, Pfizer Digital. Over 50 pharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical technology leaders will share learnings and success stories about building teams, adopting technology and driving change in their organizations. Their experiences straddle the life sciences commercialization value chain - from clinical development to medical and regulatory affairs to market access, sales and marketing, customer experience, data and analytics, patient support and pharmacovigilance.





Sessions to watch out for include -

Driving personalized patient experience and accelerated access to therapy Unique commercialization models in emerging biotech Metaverse, its application and current use cases in life sciences How to implement medical affairs omnichannel strategies Communicating with payers in a post-COVID world Beyond the keywords: What exactly goes into recruiting and engaging patients digitally? Unlocking the full value of your MarTech potential How to create winning content using content analytics Preparing large scale patient safety operations for digital transformation From proof of concepts to scalable digital transformation in MedTech

“The Indegene Digital Summit continues to be a leading, global platform for life sciences leaders to exchange ideas and learnings on the future of healthcare”, said Gaurav Kapoor, Cofounder and EVP, Indegene. “Adopting a digital-first, commercialization approach is just the beginning. The industry needs to identify a sustainable way to scale, at pace. The summit provides a great opportunity for life sciences leaders to move the industry forward, while applying learnings in their organizational context to scale up transformation, now.”

Indegene Digital Summit is a no-vendor, no-booth, global, knowledge exchange event for life sciences professionals. Orchestrated by Indegene, this virtual-only, two-day event is free to attend by registering here. For live updates, follow #FutureReadyHealthcare on LinkedIn.

About Indegene

Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model. Many of the leading, global healthcare organizations rely on Indegene to deliver effective and efficient clinical, medical and commercial outcomes every day. From strategy to execution, Indegene enables healthcare organizations be future ready. To learn more about how Indegene delivers on its purpose, please visit www.indegene.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Yadunandan KV

yadunandan.kv@indegene.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dea81d77-cc8e-4f17-8feb-e322f4020ce7