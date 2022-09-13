DigitalRoute and Gotransverse Deliver Best-in-Class Solutions for Enterprise Companies to Master the Data for Subscriptions

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash technology, today announced a partnership with DigitalRoute, the industry leader in usage data management to offer cutting-edge usage-based solutions. Through this alliance, B2B and B2C organizations can uplevel how they capture and process usage data to create new revenue sources and eliminate revenue leakage.



By collaborating with joint customers, Gotransverse and DigitalRoute offer a frictionless path to usage-based business models that can deliver exponential growth. Through this partnership, Software, Transport, and Utility industries can seamlessly aggregate and enrich data from any system, bind it to a customer profile in real-time, and register it as a revenue-generating event. This accurate, enriched, usage data overcome the scale and complexity of subscription revenue operations and can significantly reduce or eliminate revenue leakage.

“This partnership allows us to offer the best market solution available for usage monetization,” said Brian Reid, Chief Revenue Officer for Gotransverse. “Our solutions fit perfectly and allow our joint customers to take advantage of Gotransverse billing and the DigitalRoute Usage Engine™. Working together, we can deliver innovative monetization solutions that shorten time-to-market, offer lower total cost of ownership, and drive more business intelligence.”

End customers are demanding personalized or business-sensitive flexible pricing models, which have a high dependency on usage data. Commonly, these businesses attempt to use basic integration to handle complex, sometimes high-volume transactional data for billing. However, usage-based services best serve billing systems with aggregated, enriched data. Combining the two platforms allows customers to launch new business models, especially those based on subscription and usage.

“There is real momentum in the market around the move to usage-based subscriptions and their cost and experience benefits. DigitalRoute has a proven track record working with leaders for over 20 years in telecom and other industries, anchoring usage data as the first step to mastering the data for subscriptions. Our real-time data aggregation with built-in error correction enables Gotransverse to generate faster, more accurate invoices,” said Damien Lyant, SVP Enterprise Sales & Alliance at DigitalRoute. “At the same time, we generate valuable data for analysis, billing validation and for pro-active customer experience management. Taken together, Gotransverse and DigitalRoute offer the ideal combined solution for any business looking to capitalize from usage data.”

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates enterprise monetization, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

About DigitalRoute

DigitalRoute has the only portfolio that is purpose-built to convert raw usage data into billable items. The DigitalRoute Usage Engine™ enables companies to capitalize on the growing wave of usage-based business models. More than 400 companies rely on our platform for usage-based monetization, quote-to-cash automation, finance system consolidation, and telecom mediation. We deliver extreme precision in the most complex environments in the world. We’re the new standard for usage-based revenue. Learn more at www.digitalroute.com.

