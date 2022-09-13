Global Gas Sensors Market to Size to Touch $1316.7 Mn by 2028 | Rise in Demand for Gas Sensors in Critical Industries to Drive the Market Growth

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Gas Sensors Market finds that the increased need for Gas Sensors Market in critical industries is accelerating market growth. In addition, the increase in adoption of HVAC systems is likely to expand the Global Gas Sensors Market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Gas Sensors Market revenue is expected to reach a value of USD 1316.7 Million in 2028.

The Global Gas Sensors Market revenue was valued at USD 892.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Gas Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Gas Type (Oxygen (O2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Ammonia (NH3), Chlorine (Cl), Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S), Nitrogen Oxide (Nox), Volatile Organic Compounds, Methane (CH4), Hydrocarbons, Hydrogen), by Technology (Electrochemical, Photoionization Detection (PID), Solid-State/ Metal-Oxide Semiconductors, Catalytic, Infrared, Laser, Zirconia, Holographic, Other Technologies (Paramagnetic, Flame Ionization Detection (FID), Chemiluminescence, Carbon Nanotubes, Polymers, and Ultraviolet), by Output Type (Analog, Digital), by Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), by Product (Gas Analyzers & Monitors, Gas Detectors, Air Quality Monitors, Air Purifiers/ Air Cleaners, Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC), Medical Equipment, Consumer Devices), by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Smart Cities & Building Automation, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Power Stations, Medical, Metal & Chemical, Mining, Consumer Electronics Industry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Gas Sensors Market was valued USD 892.3 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 1316.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Gas Sensors industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



List of Prominent Players in Gas Sensors Market:

Honeywell Analytics (UK)

MSA Safety Inc. (US)

Amphenol (US)

Figaro Engineering (Japan)

Alphasense Ltd. (UK)

Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

Dynament Ltd. (UK)

AMS AG (Austria)

Membrapor AG (Switzerland)

Senseair AB (Sweden)

Vantage Market Research Gas Sensors Market Report Detailed Market Dynamics :



Rise in Demand for Gas Sensors Market in Essential Industries to Drive the Market Growth

The Gas Sensors Market is increasing owing to the rising demand in critical industries. Such critical industries release nearly all gases like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, ammonia, hydrocarbons, and hydrogen sulfide into the air. The excess emissions of these gases in the air badly affect the human condition. Therefore, many regulatory bodies are adopting different regulations to protect the ecosystem from dangerous gases. Moreover, the power industry releases flue gas into the atmosphere, produced from fossil fuel combustion. Also, it includes mercury, traces of other metals, and other fly ash if it is released from coal-fired plants, which results in the need for detecting and monitoring such gases and further taking corrective measures so that a small amount of such gases is discharged directly into the atmosphere. As a result, the increase in demand for smart Gas Sensors Market and regulatory initiatives in developed markets is likely to fuel the adoption of the Gas Sensors Market as they detect the presence of explosive and toxic gases specifically from a safe distance.

Emergence for Gas Sensors Market in the HVAC system to Stimulate the Market Growth

The research and survey, conducted by Vantage Market Research, gauged that the Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning (HVAC) system gives fresh and pure indoor air by removing pollutants from the environment through proper ventilation and pressurization. Such systems are finding their uses in the petroleum, oil and gas industry, and refineries. However, these industries involve a procedure that bears combustible or toxic materials. As a result, for detecting and analyzing the level of harmful substances present in the environment, Gas Sensors Market is being increasingly utilized in HVAC systems in all leading industries, including combustible gases and toxic elements.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide, and the Global Gas Sensors Market is not an exception. Administrative bodies worldwide implemented curb measures, for instance, lockdown, to ensure strict social distancing norms to restrict the spread of the disease. In fact, according to a report by Vantage Market Research, the small and medium-scale industries, which are technology partners to the Gas Sensors Market companies, suffered impact due to the pandemic. In addition, the Gas Sensors Market was also impacted by the restricted movement of goods and people due to the lockdown measures in place during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 spread.

Since the beginning of 2022, the supplies and workforce are expected to resume normal which will further bolster the Gas Sensors Market industry coming back on track. While performing the research on the topic for the Global Gas Sensors Market has considered the end-to-end impact of COVID-19 on the Global Gas Sensors Market. In addition, the study also deep dives into the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the subsidiary units of the Gas Sensors Market industry. Furthermore, the study also does an exhaustive analysis while estimating the present and the future market size for the Global Gas Sensors Market industry primarily based on the aforementioned data points:

1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

4. Long-Term Dynamics

5. Short-Term Dynamics

The report on Gas Sensors Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global Gas Sensors Market Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Gas Sensors Market

In fact, according to Vantage Market Research, Gas Sensors are becoming especially popular in Asia Pacific and will continue to dominate during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the rising awareness regarding the impact of air pollutants on human health across China and India. Also, the strict government regulations have recently shown great augmentation in this region. Moreover, the surge in the government’s investments in smart city projects creates the major potential for smart sensor devices, likely to impel regional Gas Sensors Market growth. Moreover, in the coming years, the continued urbanization in this region will propel the demand for Gas Sensors Market in the Asia Pacific.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Gas Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Gas Type (Oxygen (O2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Ammonia (NH3), Chlorine (Cl), Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S), Nitrogen Oxide (Nox), Volatile Organic Compounds, Methane (CH4), Hydrocarbons, Hydrogen), by Technology (Electrochemical, Photoionization Detection (PID), Solid-State/ Metal-Oxide Semiconductors, Catalytic, Infrared, Laser, Zirconia, Holographic, Other Technologies (Paramagnetic, Flame Ionization Detection (FID), Chemiluminescence, Carbon Nanotubes, Polymers, and Ultraviolet)), by Output Type (Analog, Digital), by Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), by Product (Gas Analyzers & Monitors, Gas Detectors, Air Quality Monitors, Air Purifiers/ Air Cleaners, Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC), Medical Equipment, Consumer Devices), by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Smart Cities & Building Automation, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Power Stations, Medical, Metal & Chemical, Mining, Consumer Electronics Industry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”

Recent Developments:

April 2022: MSA Safety Incorporated, the global leader in the development of safety solutions that help to protect people and facility infrastructures, introduced its latest industry game-changer - the ALTAIR io 4 Gas Detection Wearable devices. The ALTAIR io 4 device represents the hardware portion of a cloud-ready technology suite that MSA calls the Connected Work Platform.

Key Questions Answered in The Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Gas Sensors Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Gas Sensors Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Gas Type



• Oxygen (O2)



• Carbon Monoxide (CO)



• Carbon Dioxide (CO2)



• Ammonia (NH3)



• Chlorine (Cl)



• Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S)



• Volatile Organic Compounds



• Methane (CH4)



• Hydrocarbons



• Hydrogen



• Technology



• Electrochemical



• Photoionization Detection (PID)



• Solid-State/ Metal-Oxide Semiconductors



• Catalytic



• Infrared



• Laser



• Zirconia



• Holographic



• Other Technologies



• Output Type



• Analog



• Digital



• Connectivity



• Wired



• Wireless



• Product



• Gas Analyzers& Monitors



• Gas Detectors



• Air Quality Monitors



• Air Purifiers/ Air Cleaners



• Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC)



• Medical Equipment



• Consumer Devices



• Application



• Automotive & Transportation



• Smart Cities & Building Automation



• Oil & Gas Industry



• Water & Wastewater Treatment



• Food & Beverage Industry



• Power Stations



• Medical Industry



• Metal & Chemical Industry



• Mining Industry



• Consumer Electronics Industry



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered • Honeywell Analytics (UK)



• MSA Safety Inc. (US)



• Amphenol (US)



• Figaro Engineering (Japan)



• Alphasense Ltd. (UK)



• Sensirion AG (Switzerland)



• Dynament Ltd. (UK)



• AMS AG (Austria)



• Membrapor AG (Switzerland)



• Senseair AB (Sweden) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

