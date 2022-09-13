Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 15.50 P.M. EET, INSIDE INFORMATION





Oma Savings Bank Plc is planning to issue a debenture loan

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) is planning to issue a debenture loan of EUR 20 million during September 2022. In addition, the Company is planning to issue a second debenture loan with a maximum amount of EUR 20-30 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company is launching measures to strengthen its capital structure. At the end of June 2022, the Total Capital (TC) ratio was 13.2%. The capital structure consisted mostly of Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1). The own funds requirement for the Company is 12.01%.

The first measure is the issuance of a debenture loan of EUR 20 million in September 2022. The issuance requires the approval of the offer prospectus by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA). In addition, the company is planning to issue another EUR 20-30 million debenture loan in late 2022.

Issuances strengthens the capital structure and prepares for possible changes in the interest rate environment. In addition, the aim is to be prepared for the capital needs required for business growth and investments, as well as the planned merger of Liedon Savings Bank’s banking business. The impact of the merger on capital adequacy becomes more accurate when the transaction is completed, and it is possible that the merger will have a slightly weakening effect on capital adequacy. The Company will give the first reasoned assessment of the impact on capital adequacy in connection with the third quarter earnings release.

With the above issuances the amount of the Company's Tier 2 capital will increase by EUR 40-50 million during the financial year 2022.





