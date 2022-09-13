CISQ 10th Annual Cyber Resilience Summit October 20th

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Consortium for Information & Software Quality ™ (CISQ™) today announced the 10 th Annual Cyber Resilience Summit on October 20th, 2022 at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA.

The robust program of speakers includes senior government and industry speakers and panelists focusing on cybersecurity, modernization, and measurement in continuous delivery environments. The summit is designed to brief Federal, State, and commercial IT leaders and policymakers on standards and practices for managing the risk, quality, and security of software-intensive systems.

“We’re excited about the world-class speakers who will discuss standards and best practices for measuring, modernizing, and protecting IT-intensive systems,” said Dr. Bill Curtis, Executive Director of the Consortium for Information and Software Quality (CISQ). “In particular, they’ll be discussing the emerging standard for Software Bill of Materials and better practices for managing software supply chains.”

Please register for the 10 th Annual Cyber Resilience Summit . The fee of $250.00 includes lunch, refreshments, and parking. For more information, you can contact info@it-cisq.org . Government employees, not-for-profit organizations, and media are eligible for a complimentary pass (please send an email to Denise@omg.org).



About CISQ

The Consortium for Information and Software Quality™ (CISQ™) is an industry leadership group that develops international standards for automating the measurement of software size and structural quality from the source code. The standards , written by CISQ, enable organizations developing or acquiring software-intensive systems to measure the operational risk software poses to the business and estimate the cost of corrective maintenance.

Object Management Group® (OMG®) and Software Engineering Institute (SEI) at Carnegie Mellon University co-founded CISQ. CISQ sponsors include SEI at Carnegie Mellon University, 7N, CAST, CGI, ISHPI, Northrup Grumman, Software Improvement Group, and Synopsys. CISQ partners include IT-AAC and MITRE.

