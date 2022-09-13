Atlis Motor Vehicles Announces Conditional Approval to List on Nasdaq

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (Atlis), a vertically integrated startup EV company developing an electric work truck and the battery cells and battery packs to power it, announces that it has received a letter from Nasdaq conditionally approving its Class A common stock to be listed on the exchange. Upon final approval, contingent upon meeting all of Nasdaq’s listing requirements, Atlis stock will be traded under the symbol “AMV.”



“We have been working with the team and collaborating with our many investors to reach this important inflection point,” said Mark Hanchett, Atlis CEO. “We are looking forward to closing our Reg A+ financing round very soon, and to listing on the Nasdaq exchange. We are grateful to those who have supported us along the way to this incredible milestone and continue to strive to provide value for our current and future shareholders. Going public is an important step in our quest to realize the Atlis vision.”

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis is a vertically integrated mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The Atlis innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for medium and heavy duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, Atlis is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.