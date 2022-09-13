Ovia Health Recognized by HHS for Program to Improve Birth Equity

Company Extends Focus on Underserved Patients

Named a Phase 1 Winner in the HHS Racial Equity and Postpartum Care Challenge

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovia Health , the most trusted digital women’s and family health solution, has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for its work to deepen Ovia’s reach in addressing inequities in postpartum care for Black or African American (AA) and American Indian (AI) or Alaska Native (AN) Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) beneficiaries. The company was recently selected as a Phase 1 winner in the HHS Racial Equity in Postpartum Care Challenge , enabling Ovia to continue expanding its existing programming to reach even more of these individuals.

“As a leader in family health and birth equity, we are committed to shining a much needed spotlight on low-income women of color, one of our country’s most vulnerable populations,” said Ovia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Leslie Saltzman. “These women are at the highest risk of not being screened and treated for postpartum depression, and Black women specifically have some of the lowest six-week postpartum visit rates. By participating in the HHS Challenge, we’re working to bring attention to the disparities of this population and get them the care they need and deserve.”

The HHS Office on Women’s Health (OWH), in partnership with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), developed the HHS Racial Equity in Postpartum Care Challenge to identify effective programs for addressing postpartum care equity for Black, AA, AI and AN beneficiaries enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP. The HHS Challenge puts an emphasis on follow-up care for diabetes, substance use disorders and other conditions associated with morbidity and mortality in the later postpartum stage. According to government data, pregnancy-related deaths are three-to-four times more common among Black, AA, AI and AN women than among white women.

Ovia’s deep expertise and background in maternity, fertility and postpartum outcomes allows it to offer guidance, care and advocacy for each member’s entire family-building journey. Its solutions are intentionally designed to be intersectional and equitable, and they are focused on reducing the observed health care disparities within the maternal and child health realms.

Ovia’s winning program increased postpartum depression screening and six-week postpartum visit adherence for Black, AA, AI and AN women enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP. The company harnessed data from the millions of Ovia Parenting users to analyze program results. It found that these Ovia Parenting users are screened for postpartum depression and attend their six-week postpartum visits more frequently than the national average. As a result, this vulnerable population is more likely to receive important preventive screening and care, enabling improved maternal and child health outcomes.

As a Phase 1 winner of the challenge, Ovia secured one of 25 spots available to advance to Phase 2 of the HHS Challenge, which will grant additional funding to up to 10 submissions to further develop their programs. Phase 2 submissions are due Feb. 28, 2023, after which winners will be selected.

About Ovia Health

Ovia Health, a Labcorp subsidiary, has served more than 17 million family and parenthood journeys since 2012 and is on a mission to make a happy, healthy family possible for everyone. Ovia Health is the only family health solution clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions. The company's 50+ clinical programs, including predictive coaching and personalized care plans, help prevent unnecessary healthcare costs, improve health outcomes, and foster a family-friendly workplace that increases retention and return to work. For more information, visit OviaHealth.com.

