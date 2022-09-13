VizyPay Promotes Three Powerhouse Women to Directorial Roles

WAUKEE, Iowa, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an award-winning payment processor providing transparent, money-saving services to America’s small businesses, today announces a series of promotions, elevating experienced and dedicated women leaders to its senior team. Director of Sales Elizabeth Rucker, Director of Client Success Olivia Hall and Director of Marketing and Sales Enablement Shannon McCann all came to VizyPay from outside the payments space, starting out as sales partner recruiters and distinguishing themselves through hard work and leadership skills. Prioritizing personal fulfillment and professional growth amongst its employees, VizyPay provided resources and support to help each woman break barriers and launch their careers to new heights in less than three years. By investing in and empowering Rucker, Hall and McCann, VizyPay is paving the way for more diversity and equality in the payments and financial technology industries.

In her new role as director of sales, Rucker oversees three different divisions – the sales partner, account manager and sales support departments – and provides them with the training, resources and creative strategies to consistently meet and surpass sales objectives. Prior to that position, Rucker served in other roles of increasing responsibility at VizyPay, such as director of sales partner recruiting and director of training and talent acquisition. Rucker serves as an Advisory Board Member to the Midwest Acquirers Association and is a member of the Women's Network in Electronic Transactions .

Previously VizyPay’s director of marketing, Hall drove the messaging behind the brand, scaling its marketing department and leveling up its #LookLocalFirst initiative. Hall has since transitioned to her current position as director of client success. Initially starting out as a team of one, Hall is building out VizyPay’s client success department from scratch with the goal of improving customer service, satisfaction and client retention. Now three-strong, Hall and her team serve to proactively and prescriptively guide customers, both merchants and sales partners, to succeed with VizyPay’s product and service offerings.

Succeeding Hall as leader of the marketing department is McCann. Since joining VizyPay a year ago, McCann has held three titles and helped build out a new branch of the marketing team. Now, as director of marketing and sales enablement, she oversees all branded content, guides public relations and marketing communication strategies, executes campaigns to drive quality lead generation, creates content and tools for sales enablement and raises awareness for VizyPay’s founding pillars of transparency, culture and advocacy for small businesses. McCann is an involved member of the Women's Network in Electronic Transactions.

“The payments space is fast-paced and ever-changing. By committing to diversity and gender equity in the payments workforce, VizyPay is bringing fresh perspectives to the table and maintaining our place as an innovative and adaptable industry leader,” CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab said. “Elizabeth, Olivia and Shannon take on new challenges with a passionate, can-do attitude and their leadership has made our business and culture stronger. It’s been amazing to watch them excel over the past few years, and I know they’ll be an invaluable part of VizyPay’s growth journey.”

In addition to these new promotions, VizyPay recently completed a hiring blitz to nearly double its workforce. The company also launched an account manager program , expanding its reach to provide in-person support to small businesses across America.

For more information about VizyPay, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.