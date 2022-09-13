Loveland Innovations and Mighty Dog Roofing Celebrate Partnership Milestone With 50th Franchise Location Leveraging IMGING™ Inspection Platform

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loveland Innovations, maker of the IMGING property inspection platform, today announced industry-changing Mighty Dog Roofing's™ 50th location established with each leveraging IMGING. Mighty Dog packages their IMGING drone offering the Drone Super Scan and provides it as a distinct service to customers as a key part of their 25-point inspection process.

Mighty Dog Roofing's decades of experience was transformed into a system by parent company and home service franchise expert Horse Power Brands™, empowering their growth to over 50 operational locations in under one year. The 50 Mighty Dog locations nationwide represents more than 165 IMGING pilots and over 4,500 IMGING drone inspections in under a year. Horse Power and Mighty Dog's ability to scale with a sales model centered on technology underscores the benefits of their forward-thinking mentality and strong operational expertise.

"IMGING's inspections are instrumental in helping Mighty Dog Roofing build trust with the homeowners by being able to show them specifically what is happening on their roof," says Lincoln Zehr, President of Mighty Dog Roofing. "Equally important for a franchise business like ours is the top-notch sales, training, and support provided by IMGING. They make it easy for new Mighty Dog franchisees to be outfitted and trained for successful use of IMGING to power our Drone Super Scan inspections which are core to the Mighty Dog Roofing sales process."

"Mighty Dog Roofing is a values-based company where integrity, professionalism, and innovation are central to all they do," says Kevin Wunder, Chief Revenue Officer at Loveland Innovations. "Their success is evidence of their operational prowess, and we look forward to a long partnership of continued growth."

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is the maker of IMGING, the leading platform for property inspections and analytics. With IMGING, inspection professionals use smartphones and automated drones to digitize a property or structure and analyze it with the help of deep learning and computer vision, giving them the clarity to act quickly and confidently.

About Mighty Dog Roofing

Mighty Dog Roofing is a rapidly expanding franchise with headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, that provides roof repair and replacement services to clients across the United States. Its business model focuses on customer convenience by providing services such as 24/7 availability, online tools, and help communicating with insurance companies.

