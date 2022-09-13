Paytronix and Yumpingo Partner to Give Brands Deeper Insights About Their Digital Users

Partnership provides restaurants with actionable customer satisfaction data at scale, tied to specific dishes ordered and hospitality service provided.

Delivers insights to help restaurant teams improve customer engagement.

Available via Paytronix Order & Delivery app and Paytronix platform.

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , and Yumpingo, a next-gen experience management platform that captures real-time customer satisfaction data , today announced an integration partnership that enables brands to deploy Yumpingo’s proprietary one-minute reviews to guests when using Paytronix Order & Delivery. Yumpingo’s deep experience management functionality, combined with the Paytronix digital ordering platform enables brands to pinpoint specific actions for their teams to focus on that have the biggest impact on guest satisfaction, traffic, and sales.

Paytronix Order & Delivery is a feature-rich, easy-to-use platform for restaurants and convenience stores to manage their digital-ordering process. It combines natively with the industry’s leading loyalty and CRM solution, providing brands with the technology they need to offer amazing guest experiences for millions of guests every day.

“The Paytronix platform is renowned for delivering relevant, personal experiences, at scale, that help brands create amazing frictionless experiences,” said Andrew Robbins, co-founder and CEO, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Now, with the Yumpingo integration, Paytronix is enabling our clients to gather even more granular, real-time data and uncover actionable insights that can be used both to optimize the guest experience and to fine-tune overall operations.”

Yumpingo’s omnichannel method of capturing customer satisfaction data empowers brands to track menu performance and service execution at the dish, shift, location, region, and brand levels to make improvements over time and drive consistency across all service styles and operations, from customer greetings to order accuracy. Brief and easy to use, Yumpingo’s smart survey allows brands to capture guest feedback quickly at scale and is sentiment-tailored based on guest satisfaction, so brands can pinpoint the exact reasons motivating every piece of customer feedback.

“Our partnership with Paytronix delivers a turnkey step change in guest engagement and customer experience management that together empowers and aligns restaurant teams to deliver their best food and service every day,” said Gary Goodman, CEO and founder of Yumpingo.

The Paytronix-Yumpingo integration empowers brands to closely examine their operations and make informed decisions that will help drive their businesses forward.

To learn more about how Yumpingo integrates with Paytronix, visit https://info.yumpingo.com/paytronix or call 617-649-3300 ext. 5.

About Yumpingo

Yumpingo is a next-generation customer experience management platform that enables hospitality teams to make faster, more confident business decisions that matter most to their guests. Yumpingo captures real-time customer satisfaction data and delivers prescriptive, actionable insights that continually improve every aspect of the guest experience across every dish, shift, server, and service style. Headquartered in Austin, TX, and London, England, Yumpingo works with well-known restaurant groups including Texas Roadhouse, California Pizza Kitchen, and Nando’s to deliver their best food and service every day.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 225 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .