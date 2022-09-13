Mimecast Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Rafe Brown as President and Chief Operating Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced the appointment of Rafe Brown to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Brown will oversee the strategy, operating model and transformation initiatives that will guide Mimecast through its next stage of accelerated growth, focused on providing an enhanced customer and partner experience. Peter Bauer will maintain his current role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), driving Mimecast’s Work Protected™ vision and expanding the company’s global mission to help organizations combat cybercrime through industry-leading innovation.



“I am personally excited to partner with Rafe in his expanded role for this important next phase of Mimecast’s growth journey,” said Bauer. “His in-depth understanding of the ‘Mimecast Way’, as well as the company’s business strategy and solutions portfolio, will be a critical component to our growth as we continue to expand operations.”

Previously serving as Mimecast’s Chief Financial Officer, Brown joined the organization in February 2019 and has more than 20 years’ experience leading high growth software companies. Prior to moving to the East Coast, Brown was a Senior Vice President of Finance at Salesforce and a Senior Manager at Cisco Systems. Brown also served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of SevOne, Inc., a provider of digital infrastructure management solutions. Before SevOne, he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer of Pegasystems, Inc., a publicly traded global business process management software provider.

“Over the past several years, I have witnessed the dedication of the Mimecast team to provide best-in-class security solutions to its customers,” said Brown. “I’m energized by this appointment and the opportunity to help lead the company in its next chapter of growth by prioritizing our customers’ and partners’ needs, building a great team, and constantly working to further establish Mimecast as a leader and innovator in advanced email and collaboration security.”

The news comes on the heels of Mimecast’s recent announcement of the Mimecast X1™ Platform, which is engineered to help organizations protect their work by safeguarding their business communications, people and data with advanced email and collaboration security solutions. The company also recently announced a preview of Mimecast Email Security (Express), a new gateway-less email security solution, which is expected to be generally available for purchase by new customers in the United States and United Kingdom in late fall 2022.

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to Work Protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

